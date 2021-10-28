Tales of Arise Has Sold Over 1.5 Million Copies

This is part 34 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen, Shionne, and the others arrive on Rena to fight their final battle. This video will cover halfway through the dungeon. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Surface 00:49 - Cutscene: The Helganquil, Controlled 03:23 - Cutscene: I Can't Forgive Them 04:10 - Skit: The Helganquil's Legacy 04:51 - Skit: Helgan 05:58 - Skit: Onward to the Center 07:23 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 3F 09:28 - Skit: Free Will 10:41 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 1 14:58 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 2F 37:59 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 1F 1:06:10 - Cutscene: Are They Asleep? 1:08:24 - Boss: Valclynimus 1:13:44 - Cutscene: The Previous Winners of the Crown Contest 1:15:01 - Skit: Rena's Biology 1:15:41 - Gegham Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:16:44 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi 1:18:00 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 1F 1:20:50 - Cutscene: Flowers and Thorns 1:22:30 - Skit: Finding the Renas Alma 1:23:54 - Skit: With Age Comes Wisdom 1:24:52 - Tarfhal Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:45:25 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 2 1:49:18 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 2F 2:00:06 - Cutscene: The Astral Energy Is Dense 2:01:27 - Cutscene: Rinwell Speaks To the Great Spirit 2:06:36 - Skit: Ceaseless Hunger For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
