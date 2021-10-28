CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales of Arise Has Sold Over 1.5 Million Copies

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco’s Tales of Arise has passed 1.5 million units sold after launching on September 10th. It crossed one million digital sales and shipments in less than a week after its release. To celebrate the new milestone, an illustration with Rinwell, Law...

Tales of Arise Characters’ Artwork Stars Shionne, Rinwell, and Kisara

Bandai Namco revealed more Tales of Arise official artwork of its characters. Since launch, the company’s shared works by people who are known for its other games. Each time, one of the leading characters ended up appearing in images. For the latest batch of Tales of Arise art, Shionne, Rinwell, and Kisara all get to appear.
Tales of Arise Arte Canceller Mod Improves Combat Considerably

A new Tales of Arise mod that has been released online today improves combat considerably. The Arte Canceller mod makes it possible to cancel Artes into other Artes, jump, or dodge at any point during the animation. While this could potentially break difficulty, it makes combat feel more responsive and ultimately more fun, allowing players to come up with new combos not normally possible, as showcased by Cyane in the video below.
The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days Character Designer Kiyotaka Tamiya Shares Tales of Arise Launch Artwork Featuring Shionne

The official Tales of Arise Twitter account has shared celebratory launch artwork from The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days Character Designer Kiyotaka Tamiya featuring the main heroine of the title, Shionne. This artwork emits an undeniable sense of great nostalgia, reminding me of early 2000s anime. In addition, there has...
Monark Tops 50K Copies Shipped and Sold

Publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse have announced Monark tops 50K copies shipped and sold, a new milestone after the game’s Japanese release this month. While Monark tops 50K copies shipped and sold, the game was only just released on October 14th in Japan, across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Tales of Arise Prototype Rinwell Figure Revealed; Developed by Kotobukiya

The upcoming Kotobukiya-developed Rinwell figure of Tales of Arise has received a prototype version that has been shared via Twitter. With this being a prototype, colorations and the like are obviously not finalized. Still, it’s neat to see the figure before its finished form. In addition, Alphen is also receiving a figure by Kotobukiya. You can read more details on these upcoming figures via our previous coverage.
Tales of Arise Mod Turns Rinwell Into Mona From Genshin Impact

Tales of Arise mods are beginning to surface, especially cosmetic ones. One of the latest involves a fan-made crossover. LovelyLad’s new mod involves making Tales of Arise heroine Rinwell look like Mona from Genshin Impact. TheSinkingHole shared it on Nexus Mods for PC versions of the game. This mod is...
Walkthrough Part 34 - Rena Part 1 - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 34 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen, Shionne, and the others arrive on Rena to fight their final battle. This video will cover halfway through the dungeon. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Surface 00:49 - Cutscene: The Helganquil, Controlled 03:23 - Cutscene: I Can't Forgive Them 04:10 - Skit: The Helganquil's Legacy 04:51 - Skit: Helgan 05:58 - Skit: Onward to the Center 07:23 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 3F 09:28 - Skit: Free Will 10:41 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 1 14:58 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 2F 37:59 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 1F 1:06:10 - Cutscene: Are They Asleep? 1:08:24 - Boss: Valclynimus 1:13:44 - Cutscene: The Previous Winners of the Crown Contest 1:15:01 - Skit: Rena's Biology 1:15:41 - Gegham Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:16:44 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi 1:18:00 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 1F 1:20:50 - Cutscene: Flowers and Thorns 1:22:30 - Skit: Finding the Renas Alma 1:23:54 - Skit: With Age Comes Wisdom 1:24:52 - Tarfhal Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:45:25 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 2 1:49:18 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 2F 2:00:06 - Cutscene: The Astral Energy Is Dense 2:01:27 - Cutscene: Rinwell Speaks To the Great Spirit 2:06:36 - Skit: Ceaseless Hunger For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1.3 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom’s Monster Hunter series is in the best shape of its life right now. Monster Hunter World’s sales refuse to slow down, while Monster Hunter Rise has been flying high as well, which is bound to continue with the game’s PC launch and the launch of its expansion, Sunbreak, next year. Of course, earlier this year, Monster Hunter also took a detour to deliver a charming turn-based RPG spinoff in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which has been doing well enough for itself as well.
Steam's Biggest September Launches - New World nad Tales of Arise

Last month many hits debuted on Steam, including New World and Tales of Arise, but also a surprize in the form of Cookie Clicker. Valve has released the list of September's biggest launches on Steam. The criterion was the revenue generated in the first two weeks after launch. The month was full of debuts of long-awaited games. Titles such as New World, Tales of Arise or Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous turned out to be hits. Deathloop also did quote well.
Resident Evil Village has shipped 5 million copies faster than the previous 4 games

Capcom has announced that more than 5 million copies of Resident Evil Village have been shipped, hitting the milestone quicker than the previous three games in the series. In a statement following the release of its Q2 financial information, Capcom claimed that since its release on May 7, Village has shipped over 5 million units worldwide.
Skydance New Media is Working on a AAA Marvel Game Led by Uncharted Creator Amy Hennig

There’s been no shortage of excellent games based on Marvel properties in recent years, and with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns confirmed to be in development, there’s obviously going to be many more in the years to come. Another new one just got recent revealed, in fact, and it’s one that is probably going to be worth keeping an eye on.
Soulcalibur Concept Artist Creates Tales of Arise Launch Celebration Artwork

Soulcalibur and Tekken concept artist Hiroaki Kawagoe created Tales of Arise artwork to celebrate the game’s launch. The oil painting-style piece features the game’s two main characters, Shionne and Alphen. Hiroaki Kawagoe has worked on Bandai Namco games since 1999, starting as a stage designer for Tekken Tag Tournament. He...
Sony Has Now Sold 13.4 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles

Sony's latest financial reports have announced that 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold to date, with 3.3 million PS5s being sold within the July-September Q2 period. As revealed in Sony's Financial Results for Q2, the company's Game & Network Services Segment sold 1 million more PS5s to retailers in the quarter when compared to previous three-month period. This is the second highest quarterly sales for the PS5, matching Q4 2020 and only just trailing behind Q3 2020's record 4.5m sales.
The PS5 has sold 13.4 million units, according to a new earnings report

The Sony quarterly earnings report for Q2 2021 has been made public, revealing, among other information, that the PS5 has now sold 13.4 million units since its release last November. In Q2 alone, the PS5 sold 3.3 million units, beating out the previous quarter and matching the number of sales made during the final quarter of 2020.
Sony announce that the PS5 has sold 13.4 million units worldwide

Sony’s quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 has gone public. There is a lot of data to go through but one of the most interesting bits is that, at the time of this writing, the PS5 has officially sold 13.4 million consoles worldwide since its release in November 2020, including 3.3 million units in Q2. This is in addition to finally breaking the Switch’s console sales streak in September 2021.
id Software is Working on a “Long-Running Iconic” Sci-Fi/Fantasy FPS Series

Whether or not id Software still has plans for future DOOM Eternal content remains to be seen, but there’s no shortage of people out there who’re more than a little curious to find out what the developer is working on as its next project. Interestingly enough, new job listings recent went up for a bunch of open positions at the studio on the Zenimax website, and they do give us some interesting clues about what id is working on.
