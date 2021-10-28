Tales of Arise Has Sold Over 1.5 Million Copies

Capcom’s Monster Hunter series is in the best shape of its life right now. Monster Hunter World’s sales refuse to slow down, while Monster Hunter Rise has been flying high as well, which is bound to continue with the game’s PC launch and the launch of its expansion, Sunbreak, next year. Of course, earlier this year, Monster Hunter also took a detour to deliver a charming turn-based RPG spinoff in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which has been doing well enough for itself as well.

