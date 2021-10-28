Solar Vehicle Market Growth, Business Analysis, Revenue, Future Prospects on Renewable Energy Sources, Demand And Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global Modular Chillers market is forecast to reach USD 3.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing an expanded interest from the power generation industry because of its ability to cool and recover heat from the cooling module to increase the cooling system's overall efficiency. They are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications as they are dependable, cost-effective, and are available in water-cooled or air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. Also, they are compact in format, energy-efficient, and flexible in function and can be connected to 12 units in parallel to increase the overall cooling capacity of the chiller systems.

