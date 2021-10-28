CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: ‘The Skinner: Conclusion’ hopes

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 on NBC tonight, it feels clear that there’s a lot to be prepared for. “The Skinner: Conclusion” is the end of an epic saga that kicked off back in the premiere, and we have to hope in advance that there...

goodhousekeeping.com

'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out That Glassman Is Leaving the Show

Season 5 of The Good Doctor has just begun, but the St. Bonaventure Hospital staff has already gone through major changes since Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) unexpectedly took over. Now, fans of the hit ABC medical drama are fearing the worst after Glassman (Richard Schiff) drove away in the middle of the night without saying a word.
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 5: What time will it be on Paramount+?

In this article, there are a number of things to say regarding SEAL Team season 5 episode 5 on Paramount+. This is the first episode exclusive to the platform, and it is also going to be the second part of a three-episode arc. The plan for the streaming service is...
cartermatt.com

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1, Maddie Buckley? A look ahead

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? With every week that goes by, we’re left to wonder more about the future of Maddie Buckley. The character has been gone for a while already, but that is also the point of this storyline. Were she to come back immediately, it would invalidate the impact of her exit in the first place.
Cleveland.com

‘The Blacklist’ returns to NBC tonight: How to watch Season 9 with or without cable

“The Blacklist” Season 9 premieres on NBC on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. This season takes place in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, according to NBC. The whereabouts of Raymond Reddington (James Spader) are unknown and members of the FBI Task Force have gone their separate ways. The common mission they are all on, however, is to take down the dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. This season, NBC promises “The Blacklist” crew will “uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”
James Spader
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 4: The CBS finale cliffhanger with Mandy

As we got close to the end of SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this weekend, we knew that there would be a big cliffhanger! We just had to figure out what it would be. How would the writers convince viewers to check out new episodes on Paramount+ down the road?
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Paramount turns it into week-long event

Can you believe that we’ve finally made it to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere week? This is a moment LONG in the making and now, we finally have a chance to celebrate. The first two episodes are poised to air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and we move forward, we’re getting the sense of how hard Paramount Network is working to make them shine.
cartermatt.com

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 5 hopes

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS, or are we going to be on hiatus here for the second straight week? In this piece, we do have that to break down plus some other insight. Before we go further here, let’s go ahead and hand over the bad news: Unfortunately,...
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Teases Voight’s Unexpected Bond With a CI

Despite this episode’s title, “Trust Me,” trust continues to be sorely tested in the CPD’s Intelligence Unit. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fears the sex trafficker who shot her is still at large because her guilt-stricken colleague Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) hasn’t told her that she killed the bad guy and that their boss, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe, above), covered it up. Hailey’s fiancé, fellow detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who sussed out the truth, is angry with Hailey and especially Hank for putting her in that vulnerable position.
Deadline

‘The Rookie’: Jenna Dewan Upped To Series Regular On ABC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Dewan has been promoted to series regular for the current fourth season of ABC cop drama The Rookie. Dewan plays firefighter Bailey Nune. Fun and unpredictable with a subversive sense of humor, Bailey was asked out by Nolan (Nathan Fillion) after a meet-cute in the Season 3 finale. Dewan, who has recurred heavily so far this season, appearing in four of the first six episodes, posted behind-the-scene photos and videos from the set of the show last week. (You can see them below the story.) The Rookie creator-showrunner Alexi Hawley hinted at his plan for Dewan to stick around when...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6: Why is Mark Harmon still in the credits?

If you watched tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 6, let alone episode 5 before it, you may still have questions about Mark Harmon’s status. Given that Gibbs recently left the show, why is the actor still in the credits?. If you are confused about this, you’re not alone — but...
Webster County Citizen

‘NCIS’: What’d You Think of Parker’s First Case as Boss? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 6 “False Start.”]. “Would you rather I only come in here to get upset and bark orders?” Alden Parker (Gary Cole), the team’s new boss, asks at one point in the latest NCIS. “It’s what we’re used to,” Tim McGee (Sean Murray) admits. And to be honest, it’s a little strange for us as a viewer to see Parker treating the team to pastries more than once in this episode of the CBS procedural.
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Is Chimney gone from season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Is tonight’s new episode making us ask this very question all over again?. The past few episodes of the Fox drama have certainly done a great job of creating paranoia all about the future of this character, and it’s easy to understand why. We saw Chimney leave Los Angeles recently in order to go and track down Maddie, and it feels already like we’re closer to her being found! Yet, it hasn’t happened as of yet entering this episode.
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6 video: A powerful Wilmer Valderrama scene

As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 6 on CBS tonight, we’re thrilled to present a new Wilmer Valderrama sneak peek!. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of Wilmer himself a new preview into “False Start” that shows off more of Torres’ emotional side. In this, he makes it clear that he understands the struggle of a Navy athlete who is in mourning after the loss of a Commander. He wants the team out there searching for the killer, and he is wondering why in the world there isn’t more progress.
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is Reddington’s identity really wrapped?

On the season 9 premiere of The Blacklist this past week, the show did its best to kick off what feels like a totally new era. There was a new storyline kicked off with “The Skinner” and, prior to that, the attack that left Dembe temporarily bed-ridden. So now that...
TV Fanatic

Bull Season 6 Episode 3

Bull Season 6 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Android Central

How to watch season 9 of The Blacklist online from anywhere

The Blacklist, which first premiered in 2013, tells the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) who became a high-profile criminal following his disappearance while working as U.S. Naval Intelligence officer. Twenty years later, Red voluntarily surrenders himself to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. After revealing that he...
cartermatt.com

Big Sky season 2 episode 5 return date hopes over on ABC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Big Sky season 2 episode 5 return date, or at the very least getting a broader sense of what’s to come? Then allow us to lend a helping hand here!. So where do we begin? There’s no sense on waiting...
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere sneak peek: A big Dembe update!

Want to get a small sense of what’s ahead for Dembe Zuma on The Blacklist season 9? Luckily, we’ve got a new tease below!. At the bottom of this article you can see a new glimpse into what’s ahead during Thursday’s premiere episode, as you see Dembe working construction of all things two years after Elizabeth Keen’s death. He reflects on what happened to her as a colleague mentions the name Elizabeth — it’s a fairly short preview, but it does set the table for where Dembe is and reminds us all of the time jump.
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Should we meet a Big Bad soon?

As we are coming out of The Blacklist season 9 premiere, did we meet anyone remotely resembling a Big Bad? We’re not all that sure. The Skinner storyline had more or less a resounding thud in terms of long-term impact; there was nothing here that felt all that memorable! Compare that to Neville Townsend, Mr. Kaplan, or even Robert Diaz in the past.
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Will Hochman returning as Joe Hill

Just in case you were hoping to see Will Hochman as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12, you’re in luck!. In a new report today from TVLine, it has been officially confirmed that Hochman will be back for at least one episode as the son of the late Joe Reagan — who has been highlighted as both an NYPD officer and undercover operative since his debut. He had a huge role to play at the end of season 11, when the Reagans all teamed up in order to ensure that he got out of a precarious and near-fatal situation.
