The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: ‘The Skinner: Conclusion’ hopes

“The Blacklist” Season 9 premieres on NBC on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. This season takes place in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, according to NBC. The whereabouts of Raymond Reddington (James Spader) are unknown and members of the FBI Task Force have gone their separate ways. The common mission they are all on, however, is to take down the dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. This season, NBC promises “The Blacklist” crew will “uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO