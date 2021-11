ST. LOUIS — A purple crowd packed The Grove on Saturday morning to raise awareness for domestic violence. “Our goal was to shatter the silence and kill the violence,” Dr. Marlowe Gaines, Executive Director of Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation. “People are silent and complicit. What they do is give domestic violence levity and what it does is perpetuate itself because no one talks. Well, we’re done with that, we are talking. We are getting ready to make a point right now today."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO