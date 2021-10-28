CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 87 Bcf

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 87 Bcf as of October 22, 2021. Working gas in storage was 3,548 Bcf as of Friday, October 22, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net...

www.oilandgas360.com

valdostatoday.com

GA gas prices increase slightly over week

Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year. It now...
oilandgas360.com

Pierce Transit to partner with United Energy Trading and PureWest Energy to fuel buses with carbon neutral, responsibly sourced gas

PureWest Energy, LLC (“PureWest”), a leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-focused independent natural gas producer with operations in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced an agreement with United Energy Trading, LLC and Pierce Transit to provide its first-ever scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral, certified Responsibly Sourced Gas (“RSG”) in the country.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The Independent

Energy supplier goes bust amid gas price boom

Another small energy supplier has gone bust amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in global gas prices.Bluegreen Energy Services, which had just 5,900 customers, has stopped trading, regulator Ofgem said on Monday.The supplier becomes the 14th to go out of business in the last two months, as global gas prices soar.With the global price rise in gas pushing up costs to buy energy, we know this is a worrying time for many people and news of suppliers going out of business is unsettling. If a supplier exits the market, we're making sure you are protected 👇https://t.co/L6toJt0sAN...
investing.com

Oil Inventories Rose by 3.6M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week at a time when uncertainty over the supply outlook continued to weigh on prices ahead of the OPEC+ Alliance's meeting later this week. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark traded at $83.06 a barrel on the news, after settling down...
oilandgas360.com

Shale driller Diamondback to hold oil output steady through 2022

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Diamondback Energy Inc. just gave one of the first shale production forecasts for next year, and it’s holding pat. Even as the market girds for $100 crude in 2022, the Permian Basin driller is pledging to hold oil output steady at roughly the same levels it’s pumping in the current quarter. That means about 220,000 barrels a day of oil production in the world’s busiest shale patch next year, assuming it can keep spending at the same pace, it said Monday in a statement announcing third-quarter results.
Chester County Independent

AAA: TN gas price average sees double-digit increase for second consecutive week

Rising crude oil prices likely to push pump prices higher again this week. For the second week in a row, the Tennessee gas price average saw a double-digit increase week-over-week. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 10 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 22 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.18 more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
Metro News

Recently approved natural gas rate increases kick-in this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Natural gas rates increased in West Virginia Monday. The state Public Service Commission has approved winter rates and this year, unlike recent years, the rates have significantly increased. With natural gas prices up about four times the price this time last year, the utilities are paying more...
CHARLESTON, WV
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee gas prices stabilize after four weeks of increases at the pump

NASHVILLE — After four straight weeks of increases at the pump, gas prices across Tennessee appear to have stabilized. Gas prices, on average, remain the same this week as they did last week. The state average remains $3.16, which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.28 more than one year ago, AAA reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
oilandgas360.com

A wet gas windfall: propane inventory squeeze possible as winter approaches

As we approach the midpoint of 3Q earnings season in the oil patch, we continue to see strong signs of capital discipline from the industry, with excess CF generally being earmarked for debt reduction, dividend growth and/or share repurchases. But while capital discipline strengthens balance sheets, it does not increase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Brent falls to two-week low after inventory shock

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a second straight day, with Brent hitting its lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude. Brent crude dropped $1.36, or 1.6%, to $83.22 a barrel by 0130 GMT, a two-week low, having...
TRAFFIC
kbnd.com

Cascade Natural Gas Prices Increase

If you are a customer of Cascade Natural Gas, expect to see an increase in your bill as early as November first. Residential customers will an increase of 10 percent, roughly an extra $5.33. Commercial customer bills will go up 12 percent…. and industrial customers will see a 12.5 percent increase.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Listen: North American exposure to global gas markets trumps ample storage inventory at home

Natural gas storage inventories in the US have crept within 5% of the five-year average and Canada is pushing even higher as the injection season winds down. However, key hubs throughout the US and Canada are reporting prices not maintained since the dawn of the shale revolution due to North America's newfound exposure to global gas market forces. If the US and Canada experience a colder-than-normal winter, and drops inventories below 1 Tcf, pricing analysts expect the benchmark Henry Hub to crack $10/MMBtu, with others across the continent following suit.
TRAFFIC
llnl.gov

New hydrogen storage material steps on the gas

Hydrogen is increasingly viewed as essential to a sustainable world energy economy because it can store surplus renewable power, decarbonize transportation and serve as a zero-emission energy carrier. However, conventional high-pressure or cryogenic storage pose significant technical and engineering challenges. To overcome these challenges, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

