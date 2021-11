The Vikings lost 20-16 at home to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night to fall to 3-4 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says quarterback Kirk Cousins won't be back with the Vikings because they expect more from a guy making the kind of money he is making. Souhan says Cousins often times is making the safe throw when a receiver further down field is open. He says the Vikings aren't paying him to be a game manager.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO