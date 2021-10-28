CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Covid-19 cases keep falling? See CDC's projections, charted.

New Covid-19 cases have dropped almost 60% since September and are projected to drop about 20% over the next three weeks, according to an ensemble of forecast models gathered by CDC. What the forecast for Covid-19 looks like. According to data from the Washington Post, the...

Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
Reason.com

When Will Positive COVID-19 Trends Be Reflected in the CDC's Advice?

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States, which rose dramatically this summer, have fallen sharply since early September. Hospital admissions involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 likewise have dropped precipitously. As of yesterday, the seven-day average of daily deaths, a lagging indicator, was down by 22 percent since September 23, per Worldometer's numbers.
calculatedriskblog.com

November 1st COVID-19: New Cases per Day Increasing

The CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 422,070,099, as of a week ago 413,645,478, or 1.20 million doses per day. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37 day average...
manisteenews.com

Manistee sees 15 new COVID-19 cases

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County has had 1,524 cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, as of the most recent data from Friday’s update provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase of 15 new cases and no new deaths since the state’s last update...
foxbangor.com

Maine sees 620 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that another 620 cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the state and that s3even more Mainers have died after contracting the illness, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,154. The Maine CDC said the new cases pushed...
beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 hospitalizations fall 10%: 9 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths fell this week alongside cases, which have been declining for five consecutive weeks, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Oct. 22. Nine numbers to know:. Reported cases. 1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 73,079, a...
Daily Review Atlas

Warren County's COVID cases up 19%; Illinois cases fall 3.4%

Illinois reported 14,616 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. Then, 15,131 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. Illinois ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network...
