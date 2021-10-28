CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $4 antidepressant significantly cuts the risk of severe Covid-19

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder and depression, was found to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19, according to a study published in Lancet Global Health. Study details. For the study, researchers looked at 1,497 Covid-19 patients in Brazil, half of whom were given...

Action News Jax

CDC: Mental health disorders added to list of conditions linked to risk of severe COVID-19

The chance of getting a severe case of the COVD-19 virus increases if you have mental health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Earlier this month the CDC added “mental health conditions” to a list of conditions that increase the chances that someone with mood disorders or who suffers from schizophrenia will be hospitalized, need a ventilator or die of the novel coronavirus.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthday.com

Fluvoxamine Cuts Hospitalizations in High-Risk COVID-19 Outpatients

THURSDAY, Oct. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For high-risk outpatients with COVID-19, fluvoxamine reduces the need for hospitalization, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in The Lancet Global Health. Gilmar Reis, Ph.D., from the Pontificia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and colleagues recruited from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sotrovimab cuts risk for COVID-19 progression in high-risk patients

(HealthDay)—Sotrovimab reduces the risk for disease progression in high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Anil Gupta, M.D., from the William Osler Health Center in Toronto, and colleagues randomly assigned nonhospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19 and at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Antidepressant reduces hospitalisations in high-risk COVID-19 patients, study shows

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluvoxamine could reduce the need for hospitalisation in high-risk patients with early diagnosed COVID-19, a Brazilian study has shown. The randomised study, published in The Lancet Global Health on 27 October 2021, found an absolute risk reduction of 5%, and a relative risk reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Advocate Messenger

Obesity is big risk factor for severe Covid-19

Despite the recent decline in new coronavirus infections, appears to be on the decline, “The risk to children and adults is still significant,” Hilary Brown reports for the University of Kentucky. “Of the number of risk factors associated with severe Covid-19, obesity appears to be one of the most prevalent.”
FITNESS
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

CDC: Mood Disorders Increase Risk for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The CDC says people with certain mental health conditions could have a higher risk of more severe COVID-19, which could lead to a need for hospitalization, ICU admission, or death. The agency added mental health disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Smoking is significantly associated with increased risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections

Observational studies suggest smoking, cannabis use, alcohol consumption, and substance use disorders (SUDs) may impact risk for respiratory infections, including coronavirus 2019 (COVID-2019). However, causal inference is challenging due to comorbid substance use. Using summary-level European ancestry data (>1.7 million participants), we performed single-variable and multivariable Mendelian randomization (MR) to evaluate relationships between substance use behaviors, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Genetic liability for smoking demonstrated the strongest associations with COVID-19 infection risk, including the risk for very severe respiratory confirmed COVID-19 (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰2.69, 95% CI, 1.42, 5.10, P-value"‰="‰0.002), and COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization (OR"‰="‰3.49, 95% CI, 2.23, 5.44, P-value"‰="‰3.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8); these associations generally remained robust in models accounting for other substance use and cardiometabolic risk factors. Smoking was also strongly associated with increased risk of other respiratory infections, including asthma-related pneumonia/sepsis (OR"‰="‰3.64, 95% CI, 2.16, 6.11, P-value"‰="‰1.07"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6), chronic lower respiratory diseases (OR"‰="‰2.29, 95% CI, 1.80, 2.91, P-value"‰="‰1.69"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11), and bacterial pneumonia (OR"‰="‰2.14, 95% CI, 1.42, 3.24, P-value"‰="‰2.84"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4). We provide strong genetic evidence showing smoking increases the risk for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections even after accounting for other substance use behaviors and cardiometabolic diseases, which suggests that prevention programs aimed at reducing smoking may be important for the COVID-19 pandemic and have substantial public health benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Options to Predict COVID-19 Severity Risk in Children

These biomarkers may be able to control inflammation in the body once infected with COVID-19 and can help determine the seriousness of the infection, the researchers noted. The levels of 2 cytokines were higher in patients with severe COVID-19 compared to those without severe infection in a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, according to a study abstract from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
Business Insider

Millions of Americans with mood disorders are eligible for booster shots. Here's how depression raises the risk of severe COVID-19.

People with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression are eligible for booster shots. Having a mood disorder is linked to increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death. Experts pushed to include mood disorders on the CDC's list of conditions that put people at risk for severe COVID-19. People who've...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

