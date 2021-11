2:57 p.m. - Forever chemicals linked to health issues may have spread to Iowa’s remote streams. Researchers have found the toxic substances known as forever chemicals in some of Iowa’s remote streams, suggesting the contaminants are spreading far beyond sites typically known to use them. The class of chemicals called PFAS have been used in household and industrial products for decades and are linked to a slate of health issues.

