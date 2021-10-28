CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USB: Future of farming demands high-speed internet solutions

stjosephpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report reveals that providing U.S. farmers and ranchers access to fast, affordable and reliable broadband will increase sustainability. Funded by the United Soybean Board, the report says improved broadband will...

stjosephpost.com

moodyonthemarket.com

Comcast Increases Internet Speeds to Existing Customers

Comcast announced today that it has increased the speeds of its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers, providing an extra boost for thousands of Southwest Michigan customers. The following upgrades have gone live automatically at no additional cost:. Performance Starter upload speeds doubled to 50/10 Megabits per second (Mbps);. Performance upload...
Advanced Television

Research: AI key to cutting Internet energy demand

Comms technology specialist Nokia and GSMA Intelligence have revealed new research showing that communication service providers (CSPs) around the world believe that deploying artificial intelligence (AI) software is essential to reducing fast-rising network energy demand and emissions, spurred by Internet traffic growth. With the United Nations’ COP26 climate change conference...
stjosephpost.com

USDA provides $1.8 Billion to offset market fluctuations

The Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers. The funds are for farmers enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year. The payments provide support to help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices...
#High Speed Internet#Rural America#Internet Solutions#Broadband Internet#The United Soybean Board#Usb
NECN

Vermont Aims for Universal High-Speed Internet Access in 5 Years

The push is on to connect all homes and businesses in Vermont to high-speed broadband after years of frustration over slow -- or no -- internet service in many places. The pandemic brought Vermont's digital divide into sharper focus, when children needed to do schoolwork remotely, when patients needed access to telemedicine and when people struggled to set up home offices after COVID-19 prevention measures kept them from their traditional workplaces.
stjosephpost.com

House Ag Committee hearing on supply chain disruptions

The House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing on supply chain issues on Wednesday, November 3. The hearing, titled “The Immediate Challenges to our Nation’s Food Supply Chain,” will address the wide-ranging supply disruptions in the U.S. food and agricultural sectors. The American Soybean Association led the effort for members...
Corbin Times Tribune

Kentucky Awarded $1 Million Federal Grant to Help Expand High-Speed Internet

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced that Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the commonwealth. “During the pandemic, we have seen the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses, workforce and health care,” said...
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Receives Funding for High Speed Internet

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received funds for internet access. Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has been awarded a $1-million dollar federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the state. Beshear said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses and health...
The Daily Yonder

The Future of American Farming Demands Broadband

This article was originally published by Benton Institute. To many farmers, the definition of sustainability incorporates the economic, environmental, and social impacts of agriculture—a “triple bottom line.” Farmers think about the profitability of their operations, not just to sustain the farm from year to year but from generation to generation. Practices that make a small difference in profit margin can have a major impact over the long term. Farmers also consider how to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land, such as soil health, long into the future. And finally, the practices of farmers can affect the entire surrounding community, from the employees who work for the farm to the neighbors who live down the road.
resilience.org

Fincastle: Sustainable hill farming is the future

Silvopasture in the uplands increases biodiversity, carbon sequestration and overall viability, writes Robert Barbour. This article was first published in the issue, ‘Reforesting Scotland issue 64, Autumn/Winter 2021’ (www.reforestingscotland.org). Hill farming has always been a precarious pursuit, but rarely has its future looked as uncertain as it does today. The...
22 WSBT

Vertical farming is the future of agriculture

It’s a different take on the traditional way of farming: Using hydroponics, a New Buffalo business is able to grow up. WSBT 22’s DJ Manou takes us through the facility and shows us how it works. Growing lettuce, basil, arugula, and Kale, this 8,000-square-foot facility is able to produce the...
agnetwest.com

USDA Makes $1.15 Billion Available to Access High-Speed Internet

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency is making funding available to bring a significant expansion of access to high-speed internet, health care, and educational services for millions of Americans. USDA has $1.15 billion available to help people in rural communities across the country get access to high-speed internet. Vilsack says, “For too long, the digital divide has left too many people living in rural communities behind, unable to compete in the global economy and without access to the services and resources that all Americans need. These actions will go a long way toward ensuring that people who live or work in rural areas can tap into the benefits of broadband.” He adds that those benefits are numerous, including access to specialized health care, educational opportunities, and the global marketplace. Vilsack adds, “Rural people, businesses, and communities must have affordable, reliable, high-speed internet so they can fully participate in modern society and the modern economy.” USDA will begin accepting applications for loans and grants on November 24. USDA is making the funding available through its ReConnect Program.
healthleadersmedia.com

Feds Offer $1.15B to Fund Rural High-Speed Internet Access

USDA also invests $50 million to improve access to telemedicine, distance learning for 7.6 million rural Americans. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will begin accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion and loans and grants to expand broadband in rural areas. To be eligible for the ReConnect...
Corbin Times Tribune

$50,000 grant to help high-speed internet expansion efforts in Ky.

GRAY - Cumberland Valley Electric played host to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, officials from Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR), other state and local leaders Monday, as the electric cooperative celebrated a $50,000 grant dedicated to welcoming Kentucky’s electric co-ops into the state’s last mile of high-speed internet expansion efforts. The...
wnax.com

CFRA Welcomes USDA High Speed Internet Grant And Loan Program

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA is making funding available to bring a significant expansion of access to high speed internet., health care and educational services to millions of Americans. Center for Rural Affairs Policy Director Johnathan Hladik says he’s glad the USDA is providing $1.15 billion for getting more hi speed internet access for Rural Americans where it’s greatly wanted and needed.
Fox11online.com

Faster internet speeds coming to Green Bay area

(WLUK) -- More than 50,000 Green Bay area residents will be able to get faster internet. TDS Telecommunications LLC announced new plans to expand its proposed fiber network to bring up to 2Gig symmetrical internet to residents and businesses across Green Bay, Bellevue and Ashwaubenon. The projects will bring up...
