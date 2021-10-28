CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Service held for Patsy McDaniel

allennewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate family graveside services were held Friday, October 22nd , at Cedar Grove Cemetery for Patsy McDaniel, her brother, Pastor Tommy Chaffin officiated. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date....

www.allennewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleburne Times-Review

‘Father of karate’ laid to rest; Funeral service held for Pat Burleson, 85

A crowd filled the auditorium of OpenDoor Church in Burleson on Wednesday to commemorate Grand Master James Pat Burleson, who passed away Sunday at the age of 85. Burleson was an unstoppable force in open tournament fighting, according to Black Belt Mag, and was a pioneer in the popularization of martial arts in America.
CLEBURNE, TX
bartlesvilleradio.com

Memorial Services Held for Former Bartlesville Mayor

Family and friends remember the life of a dedicated servant in Bartlesville. Memorial services were held for former Bartlesville Mayor and Council Member Ted Lockin on Thursday afternoon in the Bartlesville Community Center's Community Hall. Lockin passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday morning at Green Country Village in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
foxsanantonio.com

Memorial service held for our former colleague George Atkins

SAN ANTONIO - George Atkins worked at our station for more than 25 years. He was a photojournalist and more importantly a friend to everyone in the newsroom. A service was held for him at Hope Lutheran Church, where many of us came together to remember his life. George died...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oklahoma State
WREG

Memorial service held for COVID-19 victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Dozens of people gathered at Crosstown Concourse Tuesday night to attend a memorial service for Shelby County residents who have died from COVID-19. That total is more than 2,000.  “My mom contracted it while she was in a nursing home and passed away,” Mack McCaul said. “This is a way to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Shark Attack Leads to Criminal Charges

Normally you wouldn't think about shark attacks taking place in Oklahoma, but that's exactly what happened in OKC. Jailers at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in OKC have been charged with abuse and cruelty for subjecting inmates to the sonic torture of "Baby Shark" played on a never-ending loop. Talk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Capt. Henry Wirz memorial service to be held this Sunday, Nov. 7th

The 46th annual Capt. Henry Wirz Memorial Service will be held in the town of Andersonville on Sunday, November 7th, at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The Service is sponsored by the Alexander H. Stephens Camp 78 (Americus), Sons of Confederate Veterans. In case of inclement weather, the Service will be held in the Andersonville Village Hall.
ANDERSONVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moore Public Schools
Item

Annual Brothers of the Elks of World memorial service held

Brothers of the Elks of the World are seen after the annual memorial service in Hopewell, Virginia, at Sunlight/Williams Lodge No. 1158 on Oct. 10. From left are DDGER Brother Kevin N. Brown from South Carolina, State President of Virginia State Association Brother Herman Winston Jr., Exalted Ruler Edward Hare of the Williams Lodge No. 1158 in Hopewell and Dr. Brother McSherpard. McSherpard is a new brother of Sunlight/Williams Lodge No.1158. The IBPOEW have set the second Sunday of October as a time to remember all brothers and DGTS who have transitioned from earthly temple and lodge to the heavenly lodge and temple above.
HOPEWELL, VA
siouxlandproud.com

Funeral service held for Iowa State Trooper who died after on-duty crash

WAUKON, Iowa (WHO) — Funeral services for Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda were held Wednesday in northeast Iowa. Trooper Benda died last week from injuries he received in a crash on October 14 while responding to a call. He was a 16-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
IOWA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Nevada guardsman dies unexpectedly, service to be held in Reno Friday

ENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Nevada National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nicollo Murillo, 22, died unexpectedly while attending a training course in Virginia on October 22, according to a statement released by Nevada National Guard. Murillo grew up in Reno where he attended Esther...
POLITICS
myfox28columbus.com

Funeral services for Franklin County Deputy Bill Ihrig to be held Nov. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral Services will be held Friday for Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bill Ihrig. Ihrig passed away on October 28 from complications of COVID-19. He served in the Marines for 13 years before joining the sheriff's office in 2014. The sheriff's office said serves will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s first freeze on the way

TULSA, Okla. — On average, the first freeze in Tulsa happens on November 3rd, but there is a large range of dates it could fall on. The first freeze in the city could occur anytime between Oct. 7 — which occurred in 2012 — to Nov. 28 — the first freeze of 1990.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Shark Attack Leads to Criminal Charges

Normally you wouldn't think about shark attacks taking place in Oklahoma, but that's exactly what happened in OKC. Jailers at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in OKC have been charged with abuse and cruelty for subjecting inmates to the sonic torture of "Baby Shark" played on a never-ending loop. Talk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Memorial Services Held for Former Bartlesville Mayor

Family and friends remember the life of a dedicated servant in Bartlesville. Memorial services were held for former Bartlesville Mayor and Council Member Ted Lockin on Thursday afternoon in the Bartlesville Community Center's Community Hall. Lockin passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday morning at Green Country Village in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news4sanantonio.com

Nevada guardsman dies unexpectedly, service to be held in Reno Friday

ENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Nevada National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nicollo Murillo, 22, died unexpectedly while attending a training course in Virginia on October 22, according to a statement released by Nevada National Guard. Murillo grew up in Reno where he attended Esther...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy