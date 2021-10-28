Service held for Patsy McDaniel

Brothers of the Elks of the World are seen after the annual memorial service in Hopewell, Virginia, at Sunlight/Williams Lodge No. 1158 on Oct. 10. From left are DDGER Brother Kevin N. Brown from South Carolina, State President of Virginia State Association Brother Herman Winston Jr., Exalted Ruler Edward Hare of the Williams Lodge No. 1158 in Hopewell and Dr. Brother McSherpard. McSherpard is a new brother of Sunlight/Williams Lodge No.1158. The IBPOEW have set the second Sunday of October as a time to remember all brothers and DGTS who have transitioned from earthly temple and lodge to the heavenly lodge and temple above.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO