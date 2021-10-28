The Secret History of an Underground Abortion Network

Most of us have known no other British sovereign than Queen Elizabeth II. The much-loved and admired 95-year-old rarely shows signs of vulnerability, but in recent days that has changed. After an overnight stay in hospital for an unspecified ailment, the queen cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and her appearance at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Instead, doctors advised her to rest. In her prerecorded address to the summit, she said, rather poignantly, that “none of us will leave forever”, in a call to arms on climate action. This raises the question of what life might be like without the...

U.K. ・ 21 HOURS AGO