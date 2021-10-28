T. Rowe Price to Buy Debt-Investment Firm Oak Hill Advisors in $4.2 Billion Deal

After canceling plans in April for an initial public offering, Fortegra Group’s owner announced a significant investment in the Jacksonville-based company that could lead to an IPO in the future. Tiptree Inc. announced Oct. 12 that investment firm Warburg Pincus will buy $200 million of Fortegra securities, giving it a...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has agreed to acquire Tricor Group from buyout group Permira, in a deal valuing the business expansion specialist at $2.76 billion including debt, the three companies announced Tuesday. BPEA won a competitive bidding process for the asset, which Permira...
In our research into small-cap performance patterns, we uncovered a connection that we believe is significant. There seems to be a notable historical trend of active small-cap managers outperforming the Russell 2000 Index in periods when value stocks lead, while trailing the small-cap index when growth stocks lead. What’s Happening...
Hertz Global Holdings Inc . said some of its stockholders are selling 37.1 million common shares, as the rental-car company seeks to start trading again on a major stock exchange. The shares will be sold between $25 and $29 each and proceeds would go to stockholders selling them, not Hertz,...
Willkie Farr & Gallagher is representing Franklin Templeton on its agreement to acquire private equity firm Lexington Partners LP for $1.75 billion. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Lexington Partners on the transaction, expected to close by the end of 2022’s second fiscal quarter. Weil, Gotshal & Manges is advising Lexington Partners’ majority shareholder, according to a statement.
A New York real estate investment company sold its Oak Street property in Chicago for $120 million, the highest-priced sale of a Chicago retail property since 2016. Jenel Management sold the 32,000-square-foot development at 57-65 East Oak Street to a German investment fund managed by Union Investment Real Estate, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal pencils out to $4,165 per square foot, the third most ever paid for a retail property in the city.
(Bloomberg) -- Australian natural gas transmission company AusNet Services has agreed to a binding takeover offer from a consortium including Brookfield Asset Management in a deal that values the business at A$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion). AusNet said its board unanimously supports the A$2.65 per share offer from the group, which...
Barry Silbert, Founder and CEO, Digital Currency Group. Digital Currency Group is selling shares to SoftBank and Alphabet’s venture capital arm in a deal that values the crypto conglomerate at more than $10 billion. The Manhattan-based, private company announced a secondary round on Monday, in which existing investors are selling...
An investment banker stole about $2.86 million from five clients and used the money to gamble and buy luxury items, include precious metals and gold coins, authorities said. Kenneth Welsh, 41, of River Edge, is charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of investment advisor fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s not every day that a simple $4.2 billion order creates a $119 billion jump in value for the buyer and seller combined—some 28 times the size of the sale itself. But that’s what happened...
Sullivan & Cromwell is advising Raymond James Financial Inc. on its acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings Inc., a bank-holding company. Mayer Brown advised Pittsburgh-based TriState Capital on the cash-and-stock transaction, valued at around $1.1 billion and expected to close in 2022, according to a statement. TriState Capital said that via...
Elon Musk clarifies status of landmark transaction which sent Tesla's value soaring above $1 trillion. Tesla boss Elon Musk has clarified that the landmark deal between his EV firm and rental giant Hertz, which made headlines last week, has not yet been officially finalised. Hertz publicly detailed the purchase of...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region’s telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Schechter Investment Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm headquartered in Birmingham, has announced the acquisition of the majority of assets of Coe Capital Management, extending the company’s geographic footprint to the Chicago area. “We are thrilled to welcome CCM to the Schechter family and look forward to providing clients with...
