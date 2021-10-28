CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T. Rowe Price to Buy Debt-Investment Firm Oak Hill Advisors in $4.2 Billion Deal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc. agreed to buy Oak Hill...

Jacksonville Daily Record

Investment firm buys 24% of Fortegra Group

After canceling plans in April for an initial public offering, Fortegra Group’s owner announced a significant investment in the Jacksonville-based company that could lead to an IPO in the future. Tiptree Inc. announced Oct. 12 that investment firm Warburg Pincus will buy $200 million of Fortegra securities, giving it a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
investing.com

Private equity firm BPEA to buy Tricor from Permira in $2.8 billion deal

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has agreed to acquire Tricor Group from buyout group Permira, in a deal valuing the business expansion specialist at $2.76 billion including debt, the three companies announced Tuesday. BPEA won a competitive bidding process for the asset, which Permira...
BUSINESS
Hertz Files for Stock Offering, Applies to Return to Nasdaq

Hertz Global Holdings Inc . said some of its stockholders are selling 37.1 million common shares, as the rental-car company seeks to start trading again on a major stock exchange. The shares will be sold between $25 and $29 each and proceeds would go to stockholders selling them, not Hertz,...
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Franklin’s $1.75 Billion Lexington Partners Buy

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is representing Franklin Templeton on its agreement to acquire private equity firm Lexington Partners LP for $1.75 billion. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Lexington Partners on the transaction, expected to close by the end of 2022’s second fiscal quarter. Weil, Gotshal & Manges is advising Lexington Partners’ majority shareholder, according to a statement.
therealdeal.com

NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M

A New York real estate investment company sold its Oak Street property in Chicago for $120 million, the highest-priced sale of a Chicago retail property since 2016. Jenel Management sold the 32,000-square-foot development at 57-65 East Oak Street to a German investment fund managed by Union Investment Real Estate, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal pencils out to $4,165 per square foot, the third most ever paid for a retail property in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Brookfield Agrees to Buy Australia’s AusNet in $7.7 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Australian natural gas transmission company AusNet Services has agreed to a binding takeover offer from a consortium including Brookfield Asset Management in a deal that values the business at A$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion). AusNet said its board unanimously supports the A$2.65 per share offer from the group, which...
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Lead Raymond James’ $1.1 Billion TriState Capital Buy

Sullivan & Cromwell is advising Raymond James Financial Inc. on its acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings Inc., a bank-holding company. Mayer Brown advised Pittsburgh-based TriState Capital on the cash-and-stock transaction, valued at around $1.1 billion and expected to close in 2022, according to a statement. TriState Capital said that via...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla boss: $4.2 billion deal with Hertz has not been signed

Elon Musk clarifies status of landmark transaction which sent Tesla's value soaring above $1 trillion. Tesla boss Elon Musk has clarified that the landmark deal between his EV firm and rental giant Hertz, which made headlines last week, has not yet been officially finalised. Hertz publicly detailed the purchase of...
Times Daily

Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region’s telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands. Support local journalism reporting on your...
dbusiness.com

Birmingham’s Schechter Investment Advisors Acquires Chicago Area Firm

Schechter Investment Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm headquartered in Birmingham, has announced the acquisition of the majority of assets of Coe Capital Management, extending the company’s geographic footprint to the Chicago area. “We are thrilled to welcome CCM to the Schechter family and look forward to providing clients with...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

