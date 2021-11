The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum third Forum of the season is just around the corner! Don’t forget to register for our Tuesday, November 9, Forum at The Hampshire House. Please join us for lite bites, a beverage, and to hear from Boston’s very own Annette Miller. From performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in Boston, regional theaters, and in film and television, Annette Miller has done it all. We could not be more excited for her to share her experiences – especially her time as a leading actor at Shakespeare and Co. in Lenox, MA for 20 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO