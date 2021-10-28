CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Big Oil is spreading misinformation through newsletter ads

By Matt Wille
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Oil companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron have been sponsoring newsletters in an attempt to create a positive narrative for themselves, and they’ve been spreading misinformation in the process. A joint investigation from Gizmodo and the HEATED newsletter found, for example, that 100 percent of Politico’s Morning Energy newsletters were sponsored...

www.inputmag.com

CNN

Big Oil is crushing it as oil prices boom

New York (CNN Business) — Profits soared at the nation's two largest oil companies, as ExxonMobil and Chevron both benefited from the recent run-up in oil prices. ExxonMobil (XOM), America's largest oil company, posted net income of $6.8 billion, swinging to a profit after a $680 million loss a year ago. Oil prices got crushed in the early months of the pandemic, when countries were still limiting travel and economic activity was at a standstill. But they've roared back since, surging above $80 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Oil giants deny spreading climate disinformation

The leaders of major oil and gas companies testified at a tough hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill about their companies' roles in greenhouse gas emissions, the acceleration of climate change and allegations of past deception and misinformation. The testimony comes days before a global climate summit is set to begin. William Brangham reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Gate City

Big Oil denies spreading myths on climate change

ExxonMobil’s chief executive said Thursday that his company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it. (Oct. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
ENVIRONMENT
OilPrice.com

Democrats Hope To Expose Big Oil’s Misinformation On Climate

Thursday’s Congressional hearing of top executives from Big Oil companies could be the start of a year-long investigation into whether the world’s largest oil firms have misled the public about the harm to the environment caused by their products, a Democratic lawmaker part of the hearing told Reuters. On October...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders promised to protect the world’s forests, cut methane emissions, and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries to end deforestation in the coming […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

"Facebook Papers" suggest platform did little to stop spread of misinformation

Thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents shared with journalists around the world are shedding light on the platform's approach to misinformation, hate speech and research on algorithms on users' news feeds. CBS News' Laurie Segall reports on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's response. Then, CBS News' technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain the details of these documents and how Facebook's algorithms work.
INTERNET
Healthline

The Big Business of Medical Misinformation

Chiropractors traveled from across the United States during a pandemic to a resort in the Wisconsin Dells, a popular tourist attraction in central Wisconsin. It’s an area that has repeatedly seen its hospitals overflow because of COVID-19. Those chiropractors paid upwards of $399 for “Vax-Con,” which included a 34-page presentation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Biden announces climate plan aimed at reducing methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
