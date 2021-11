Climate change is the most pressing issue facing humanity. This week, world leaders are gathering in Glasgow for the make-or-break COP26 talks. Elsewhere, lockdowns are lifting – for instance, Australia is opening its borders. People want to travel again. While this is, of course, good news for tourism businesses everywhere, we need to ensure that future growth is in balance with our planet.Research published by Nature in 2018 found that tourism contributes 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The IPCC’s 2021 report is very clear. We all need to take urgent and strong action, now, to limit the impact of...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO