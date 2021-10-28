CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

1,000 Threat Reports and Counting: Details of the CompTIA ISAO’s Cybersecurity Updates

By MJ Shoer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CompTIA ISAO issued its first threat report on August 19, 2020. Since then, we have seen a steady rise in the average daily number of threat reports that publish. We saw a peak this past July, with just under 11 threat reports per day. Given the cyberattack against Kaseya that...

Cybersecurity Update

The Ransomware Pandemic and the Federal Government’s Increased Expectations for Private Industry. On Sept. 17, 2021, cybersecurity companies reported they had discovered a phishing campaign dubbed “Operation Layover” out of Nigeria that has been targeting the aviation industry for the last two years. Operation Layover remained undetected for such a long period of time because it kept a low profile and only engaged in small-scale cyber offensives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackers-For-Hire Are Biggest Cybersecurity Threat -EU Agency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hackers-for-hire emerged as the biggest threat to online security in the last 15 months, with the COVID-19 pandemic and home working creating opportunities for cybercriminals, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said in its annual report on Wednesday. The study, which covered the period April 2020 to July 2021,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
A national EV charging network is coming. So are cybersecurity threats

If all goes according to (President Biden’s) plan, the US will have 500,000 public electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, up from about 43,000 today. And millions more home charging ports are expected to be installed across the country, as the vast majority of EV drivers fuel up at home.
TECHNOLOGY
Cybersecurity Is Everyone’s Responsibility

With Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the release of IT@Sam’s new cybersecurity campaign taking place during October, IT is teaching Sam Houston State University students, faculty and staff what cyberattacks look like and how to secure their information. There are two types of cyberattacks: technical and social engineering. Technical attacks exploit...
TECHNOLOGY
Nearly all US execs have experienced a cybersecurity threat, but some say there's still no plan

A new survey suggests the majority of US executives have encountered a cybersecurity incident but this has not translated into the creation of incident response plans. On Tuesday, Deloitte published the results of a new survey, taking place between June 6 and August 24, 2021, which includes the responses of 577 C-suite executives worldwide (159 in the US) on today's cybersecurity threats.
TECHNOLOGY
Major threats to cybersecurity: How to stay protected

Security is a major concern for everyone who owns a smartphone or computer. As so much of our personal, business and government information is online, the potential danger from scammers and hackers has never been worse. How vulnerable are we?  Technology and National Security Fellow at the Center for a New American Security Laura Brent […]
TECHNOLOGY
CSA Exclusive: Retailers vulnerable to cybersecurity threats

New survey results released exclusively to Chain Store Age indicate fewer than half of retailers feel confident in their ability to respond to cyberthreats. Forty-four percent of retailer respondents said they can respond to incidents, mitigate threats (43%) or understand threats in the first place (41%), according to a September 2021 Rackspace Technology-sponsored survey of 1,420 decision-makers at businesses including retailers.
RETAIL
VentureBeat

Deloitte: 14% of U.S. orgs remain defenseless as cybersecurity threats loom

Even as cybersecurity threats rise, a few American organizations still continue to operate without a defense plan or strategy, Deloitte reported Tuesday. In its 2021 Future of Cyber survey, the accounting and consulting firm revealed that 98% of U.S. executives said their organizations had experienced at least one cybersecurity incident over the past year — compared to 84% in non-U.S. regions. However, despite the higher rate of incidents, nearly 14% of these executives reported that their firms do not have a cyber threat defense plan. Outside the U.S., just 6% of executives had this response.
BUSINESS
comptia.org

For Local Governments, Every Month Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

As we wrap up another October of cybersecurity-related content, it should be noted that for many government IT leaders every month feels like Cybersecurity Awareness Month—and has for the last decade at least. The past 12 months have been particularly challenging, given that ransomware attacks doubled against public institutions, cyber...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Biden’s cybersecurity executive order, a progress report

On May 12, 2021, President Biden released a comprehensive cybersecurity executive order, EO 14028, entitled Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The complex order responded to a chain of startling and damaging cybersecurity incidents that primarily occurred during Biden’s first few months in office. The EO gave several federal government agencies tight...
U.S. POLITICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity threat landscape growing in sophistication, complexity and impact

The 9th edition of the ENISA Threat Landscape (ETL) report released by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity highlights the surge in cybercriminality motivated by monetization using ransomware or cryptojacking. It covers a period of reporting starting from April 2020 up to July 2021. Cybersecurity threats are on the rise....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanderbilt Hustler

Phishing attacks spur updated university cybersecurity policies

Undergraduate students received an email from the Dean of Students regarding an “active phishing campaign” believed to be targeting the Vanderbilt university community on Nov. 2 at approximately 9 p.m. CDT. The email detailed temporary changes in DUO security measures to log into their student accounts. The email stated that...
COLLEGES
Post-Bulletin

Small businesses face cybersecurity threats

What do you think of when you hear the phrase “cyber-attack”? Maybe you picture a team of sophisticated hackers stealing billions of dollars from a multinational bank. But small businesses aren’t immune to cybersecurity threats. According to specialist insurer Hiscox, 23% of small businesses suffered at least one cyberattack in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US puts new controls on Israeli spyware companies

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is putting new export limits on two Israeli hacker-for-hire companies — including the well-known spyware company NSO Group — saying their tools have been used to "conduct transnational repression.”Based on leaked targeting data, findings by a global media consortium earlier this year provided evidence that the spyware from NSO Group was allegedly used to infiltrate devices belonging to a range of targets, including journalists, activists and political opponents in 50 countries.The U.S. Commerce Department said NSO Group and the firm Candiru are being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to...
U.S. POLITICS
mibiz.com

Senior living facilities prepare residents for cybersecurity threats

Technology proved to be a blessing for residents in West Michigan senior care facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, it was the only avenue for these individuals to remain in contact with friends, family and loved ones. But the good comes with some bad. “The benefits of technology far...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon releases punishments for civilian staff who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Defense outlined a three-step enforcement plan that it will follow to remove civilian employees who refuse to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a memo released on Monday. All DOD civilian employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, “subject to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY

