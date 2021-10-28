1,000 Threat Reports and Counting: Details of the CompTIA ISAO’s Cybersecurity Updates

Even as cybersecurity threats rise, a few American organizations still continue to operate without a defense plan or strategy, Deloitte reported Tuesday. In its 2021 Future of Cyber survey, the accounting and consulting firm revealed that 98% of U.S. executives said their organizations had experienced at least one cybersecurity incident over the past year — compared to 84% in non-U.S. regions. However, despite the higher rate of incidents, nearly 14% of these executives reported that their firms do not have a cyber threat defense plan. Outside the U.S., just 6% of executives had this response.

