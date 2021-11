One thing is for certain, one team will secure its first district win of the season when LBJ and Nixon square off in a 7 p.m. matchup Friday at the SAC. The Wolves and Mustangs have battled tough this year in 30-6A competition. Yet, neither one has come away with a victory. But with the assurance that at least one of them will get their first district win, both teams look forward to the challenge ahead of them.

NIXON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO