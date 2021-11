Lost in the shuffle of Russell Wilson being placed on IR was that the Seahawks also lost their starting running back to injury in Chris Carson. That forced backup Alex Collins into a bigger role, but the injury bug struck Seattle again when Collins hurt his hip last week. He's questionable for Monday Night Football versus the Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET, leaving the Seahawks scrambling at the position. The team may have to resort to a running-back-by-committee, which doesn't inspire much confidence for daily Fantasy football players.

