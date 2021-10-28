Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho will debut in theaters on Oct. 29. Last Night in Soho is the horror equivalent of an up-tempo cover song: it’s a fun romp with some impressive bells and whistles, even if it can’t capture the magic of the classics to which it owes its whole existence. Director/co-writer Edgar Wright, otherwise known for his comedic work with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, crafts a psychological thriller about moving to London from a small English town; when it comes to that specific dynamic, he’s quite adept at creating a feeling of being overwhelmed. On the other hand, the story’s supernatural and mystery elements burst to life only on a few occasions — that too, when they’re overtly calling attention to their influences — but the film also moves smoothly and rhythmically enough to be enjoyable for the most part.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO