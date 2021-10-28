CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

By Matt Fagerholm
Roger Ebert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That...

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

 

cbslocal.com

Receive A Free Screening Pass To ‘Last Night In Soho’

Atlanta’s CW69 is giving away free screening passes to Focus Features’ new thriller, “Last Night In Soho,” starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. The screening will be held on Tuesday, October 26 at AMC Phipps Plaza. What the movie is about:. In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, “Last...
MOVIES
IGN

Last Night in Soho Review

Last Night in Soho will debut in theaters on Oct. 29. Last Night in Soho is the horror equivalent of an up-tempo cover song: it’s a fun romp with some impressive bells and whistles, even if it can’t capture the magic of the classics to which it owes its whole existence. Director/co-writer Edgar Wright, otherwise known for his comedic work with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, crafts a psychological thriller about moving to London from a small English town; when it comes to that specific dynamic, he’s quite adept at creating a feeling of being overwhelmed. On the other hand, the story’s supernatural and mystery elements burst to life only on a few occasions — that too, when they’re overtly calling attention to their influences — but the film also moves smoothly and rhythmically enough to be enjoyable for the most part.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MetroTimes

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a childish coming of age story

"Bad girls go to hell" is the form of false wisdom passed on to far too many children, but for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho it seems to be a guiding light. Plying a familiar framework wherein a provincial girl comes to the city to experience the world, then comes of age as a consequence, Wright's film demonstrates with remarkable consistency that it's not matured itself. Attempting to conjure an expressionistic world of mirrors and colored lights while pushing a regressive, storybook morality play, Last Night's mélange of underheated genre influences can't give it the style or sense of understanding or even taste it lacks; it needs an eye for real-world complexity, an actual grown-up's point of view.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Den of Geek

Last Night in Soho Ending Explained

This article contains Last Night in Soho spoilers. Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise Turner is a young woman who’s always been haunted by ghosts. That was true at the beginning of Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and it proves just as accurate by the end when she smiles at a blonde haired specter in the mirror. But then learning to live with your spirits, including the horror that comes from their legacies, is all part of growing up. And for Eloise—or Ellie T. as she muses at one point—that takes on quite literal connotations.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Sacramento Bee

Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’

It’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ Last Night in Soho ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about Dame Diana Rigg. It’s a good one, too, involving Campari and soda on the last day he saw her.
MOVIES
Washington City Paper

Last Night in Soho Makes No Attempt at Longevity

At a Q&A session following his 2013 film The World’s End, Edgar Wright described how he would set up jokes in reverse to preserve the longevity of his films. If gag set-ups are at the end of a film, as opposed to the beginning, he figures fans will only catch all the references by watching multiple times. It’s a clever idea that’s helped ensure his status as a beloved genre filmmaker. Last Night in Soho, his latest film, makes no attempt at such longevity. The narrative is straightforward, and the psychedelic imagery loses its cumulative effect through a plodding middle section. By dragging out a story with flimsy characters and a flimsier message, his riff on pulp Giallo thrillers from the sixties and seventies lack the bad taste that made them so celebrated.
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

‘Last Night In Soho’ Tough To Grasp

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Last Night in Soho'

A woman can mysteriously enter the 1960s – where she basically mirrors the life of an aspiring singer. But what happens when dreams of the past start to crack into something far darker. It's the storyline behind the new film "Last Night in Soho." Gino recently chatted with one of the stars.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Thomasin McKenzie on collaboration, career advice and the power of transformation

"The best career advice I've ever received is a piece of advice from my mum," she explains. "It was life advice, but now I take it as career advice, and that is to be like water in a stream - flowing freely and easily past obstacles or 'rocks' - and just not being too taken aback or stopped in your tracks by things, but being able to move around them and continue on with your life."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Last Night in Soho' director speaks

MILWAUKEE - An aspiring fashion designer can mysteriously go back to the 1960s where she comes across a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. It's all part of a new film called, "Last Night in Soho." Gino Salomone spoke with the movie's director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Last Night in Soho / Antlers

Grab that popcorn and candy and get ready for some frightful flicks. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the thriller “Last Night in Soho” and the horror “Antlers.” Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
