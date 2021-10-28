Walmart Deal Shapes Success for Eyebrow Threading Entrepreneur

For a University of Maryland alum, entrepreneurial success is in the bag—along with her laptop, lunch, workout shoes, water bottle and keys, all impressively organized. Sherrill Mosee ’86, founder of all-in-one handbag company MinkeeBlue, last month won the premiere episode of “America’s Big Deal,” USA Network’s new live, “shoppable” pitch competition. Inspired by executive producer Joy Mangano, whose self-wringing Miracle Mop launched an inventing empire, the show gives four entrepreneurs two and a half minutes to pitch their products, which viewers can then purchase in real time. At the end of the hour, the contestant who earned the most money in sales wins a deal with one of the show’s panelists, who represent companies including Macy’s, Lowe’s and QVC/HSN.
Comments / 0