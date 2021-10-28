CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Finally, She Decided To Ask For Help

By Suzie Campbell
countywidenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our daughter is in the emergency room. She fell off the riding lawnmower. I need you to come down there,” he said through the back door. I unlocked the door and turned to grab my purse and shoes. But it was just a ruse to get in, because the...

www.countywidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Grieving friend wants practical help

During the height of the pandemic last year, each of my (divorced) parents died suddenly, two months apart. As a result, I was left with two difficult estates to wade through on my own. My childhood girlfriend has only seen me once in 7½ months, even though she is well...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guideposts.org

The Hidden Joy of Asking for Help

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2 (NIV) Have you ever had the feeling it would be a bad day, even before your feet touched the floor? Having overslept, I was already running behind for my dentist’s appointment two hours away in Houston. And my sweet little SUV that drove like a dream? It was in the shop, so I’d be wrangling my husband Jeff’s gigantic new pickup truck. Frazzled from fighting traffic, I wheeled into the parking space at a crooked angle—fine in the front but too close to the rear of the car next to me. I prayed it would be a clunker. Not even close. I’d shimmied up next to a shiny new Mercedes Benz.
RELIGION
Kait 8

Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 50 dogs have been dumped at a Pulaski County woman’s home since the start of the pandemic. According to content partner KARK, Diane Bullock is 81-years-old, but couldn’t turn the dogs away. She and her daughter can barely feed all the dogs themselves and...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
countywidenews.com

Children See, Feel, And Hear Much More Than We Know

It is so hard to let go of the pain that I have been holding on to. Most of my life I have spent in my own little mental prison. I wake up every day and experience fear and self-loathing and by the end of the day, I end up hating myself more than I did when the day started.
KIDS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS
Green Valley News and Sun

She saw her uncle die, now she wants to help others

When 12-year-old Mariann Savoie’s Uncle Tyson Hunt passed away in May 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS six months earlier, the Anza Trail School student knew she had to do something. “It's a disease that makes your muscles slowly stop working, so after a while it makes your heart and...
SAHUARITA, AZ
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy