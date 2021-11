SACRAMENTO (CBS) – A 7-year-old Woodland boy diagnosed with leukemia wished to meet Santa Claus and have a hamburger dinner at the North Pole—and that wish was granted. In July 2021, Santa sent a video message to Pastor to let him know they would meet on November 1 in Sacramento. The rest was a surprise. “It melts my heart, especially in this time that…my sister’s not here. This means a lot to me for him to be happy,” said Teresa Silva, Pastor’s aunt. He arrived at the Downtown Sacramento Macy’s in a limo Monday morning and was greeted by store employees dressed in...

