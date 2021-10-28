CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Maud Celebrates Senior Night

By SUZIE CAMPBELL
countywidenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maud cheerleaders urge the crowd on as the Tigers win 52-0 against Bowlegs,...

www.countywidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton stunned by Somerset on Senior Night

It was a festive mood on Friday night at Eagle Stadium as the fans of Pleasanton recognized the senior members of the football team, band, cheerleaders, pacesetters and student trainers prior to the game against the Somerset Bulldogs. Pleasanton entered the game knowing that a win would allow them to...
PLEASANTON, TX
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora bumps Zimmerman on Senior Night

The Mora volleyball team wasted no time getting to its post-game Senior Night celebration on Tuesday night, Oct. 19. The Mustangs (9-17 overall, 4-6 Granite Ridge) rolled past Zimmerman (2-16, 0-10), taking the match 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22 to close the 2021 Granite Ridge Conference season and enter 7AA Section play.
SPORTS
Vail Daily

Huskies hammer Sailors on senior night

EDWARDS — Forget senior night. It was opposites night under the lights Friday at Battle Mountain High School. What do you get when you pit a Huskies varsity football team that wants to run on nearly every play against a Steamboat Springs team that prefers traveling by air? A 40-7 rout by the Huskies on a night where the home team honored 21 seniors.
EDWARDS, CO
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers fall to Jaguars on senior night

STEM — Granville Central needed to play a perfect soccer match to defeat the league-leading Carrboro... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Football#Senior Night#Cheerleaders#Tigers#Bowlegs#Countywide Sun
Union-Recorder

Trojans crush Creekside on Senior Night

John Milledge ran roughshod over yet another opponent this week. The Trojans (9-0 overall, 2-0 region) demolished the still winless Creekside Christian Academy Cougars 61-0 on Senior Night Friday. It was the Cougars’ second trip to Milledgeville from their McDonough home this season, and neither visit yielded any points as...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wjle.com

Senior Night Disappointment for DCHS Tigers

The DeKalb County Tigers were dealt another close loss Friday night as they came up short against the visiting Goodpasture Cougars 21-13 on Senior Night. The loss puts the Tigers at 5-4 on the season with the regular season finale at Stone Memorial in Crossville next Friday night, October 29 to determine 3rd place in the Region and seeding for the State Play-offs in two weeks. Goodpasture improves to 3-4.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
chatsports.com

Bobcats Take on Warhawks for Senior Night

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The final regular season match for the Texas State soccer team takes place this Friday at the Bobcat Soccer Complex with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. against ULM. After the match, the Bobcats will recognize seniors Addison Gaetano, Gabie Jones, Ally Kewish and Hannah Solano for their contributions to the program following the match.
TEXAS STATE
scarsdalenews.com

Mamaroneck shocks Scarsdale on senior night

With an 11-match winning streak, a 6-0 start in league play and 2-0 lead on Mamaroneck on senior night, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team was on cruise control. Even after the Tigers won the third set easily 25-14, the host Raiders still had two more chances to win the match. Despite large leads in the fourth and fifth games, Scarsdale allowed Mamo back into both and lost 26-24 and 25-23, with the fourth set ending on a controversial four-hit call by the chair official, who did not seek help from his partner despite Scarsdale saying it had only hit the ball twice.
SCARSDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
jcsentinel.com

North Jackson triumphs on ‘Senior Night’

North Jackson closed Class 4A Region 7 play in style Friday night. The Chiefs built a four-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 48-7 “Senior Night” victory over visiting New Hope at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. I’m proud for the senior, happy that can get this last (win)...
STEVENSON, AL
impact601.com

Bulldogs blast the Wildcats on Senior Night

Senior Night at Bay Springs was a thing of beauty for the hometown Bulldogs. All the families, teachers, and fans were there to show their appreciation for these 2020 seniors consisting of players, cheerleaders, managers, band members, and any senior connected to this special year. “They mean a lot. Most...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Selam Times-Journal

Southside clobbers Thomasville on Senior Night

Southside High School made history on Senior Night. Chris Thomas and Tae Spears connected on two touchdown passes as Southside hammered Thomasville 32-7 on Friday night at Panthers Stadium. Southside (8-1, 5-1 Region 5, 3A) will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks at Panther Stadium. “It’s amazing, we...
SOUTHSIDE, AL
swosuathletics.com

Senior Night Thriller for SWOSU Volleyball

Weatherford, Okla. - SWOSU Volleyball wins in a thriller on Thursday Night against East Central. The Bulldogs defend home court once again inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. With a record crowd in attendance the Dawgs came out a bit on edge and it showed through the first two sets dropping the first two 20-25 in both. From then on the Bulldogs kicked into gear and eventually accomplished for the second time this season a comeback from being down 2-0.
WEATHERFORD, OK
EHEXTRA

Flivvers spoil Maroons' Senior Night

MENOMINEE—Special teams play and a turnover late in the game were the difference makers on Friday night in the Menominee football team’s quest for a Great Northern Conference title as Kingsford came to town and spoiled the Maroons’ Senior Night in the final minutes with a 34-27 victory to force a three-way tie atop the GNC.
MENOMINEE, MI
KX News

Swimming: Senior night for the Bismarck school

At the BSC Aquatic Center, the Bismarck schools held their last home dual of the season, a warmup to the postseason that is set to begin in nine days. Bismarck Three-Way Dual Score:1. Century – 5572. Legacy – 4263. Bismarck – 226
BISMARCK, ND
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Sweeps Williams On Senior Night

The Middlebury volleyball team (19-4, 6-3) cruised past Williams 3-0 on senior night. The Panthers remain unbeaten in Pepin Gymnasium this season with a 9-0 mark. Prior to the start of the match, Middlebury honored seniors Corley Doyle, Isabelle Marcus, Jane Nelson, Maggie Wise, Ali Wheeler, and student assistant coach Jack English. Both teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting Hamilton at 2:00 p.m. and the Ephs (13-5, 6-3) traveling to Amherst.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Mount Airy News

Greyhounds victorious on Senior Night

Greyhound senior Will Danley is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Greyhound senior Luis Cabrera is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Greyhound senior Jair Gonzalez is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News. Greyhound senior Edwin Villegas is recognized during North Surry’s...
SOCCER
lincolnnewsnow.com

Winfield-Elsberry Football Senior Night

Winfield-Elsberry celebrated its Senior Night on a rainy Oct. 15 at Winfield High School. Ten football players and one cheerleader were honored before the Warriors took the field to play Duchesne. Two senior players, Colby Twellman and Jack St. Pierre, are Elsberry players who came to the team over the summer.
HIGH SCHOOL
Ozona Stockman

Lions crush Longhorns on Senior Night

The Ozona Lions blanked the Longhorns, 40- 0, in the final home game of the season Friday night at Lion Stadium. “The Lions came out swinging from the start and didn’t let up the entire game. We’re extremely proud of how well they executed the gameplan all night. Our kids play with great intensity and always play with tremendous heart,” said Athletic Director and Head Coach Jarryd Taylor. “We…
OZONA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy