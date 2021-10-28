Maud Celebrates Senior Night

It was a festive mood on Friday night at Eagle Stadium as the fans of Pleasanton recognized the senior members of the football team, band, cheerleaders, pacesetters and student trainers prior to the game against the Somerset Bulldogs. Pleasanton entered the game knowing that a win would allow them to...
The Mora volleyball team wasted no time getting to its post-game Senior Night celebration on Tuesday night, Oct. 19. The Mustangs (9-17 overall, 4-6 Granite Ridge) rolled past Zimmerman (2-16, 0-10), taking the match 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22 to close the 2021 Granite Ridge Conference season and enter 7AA Section play.
EDWARDS — Forget senior night. It was opposites night under the lights Friday at Battle Mountain High School. What do you get when you pit a Huskies varsity football team that wants to run on nearly every play against a Steamboat Springs team that prefers traveling by air? A 40-7 rout by the Huskies on a night where the home team honored 21 seniors.
STEM — Granville Central needed to play a perfect soccer match to defeat the league-leading Carrboro...
John Milledge ran roughshod over yet another opponent this week. The Trojans (9-0 overall, 2-0 region) demolished the still winless Creekside Christian Academy Cougars 61-0 on Senior Night Friday. It was the Cougars’ second trip to Milledgeville from their McDonough home this season, and neither visit yielded any points as...
The DeKalb County Tigers were dealt another close loss Friday night as they came up short against the visiting Goodpasture Cougars 21-13 on Senior Night. The loss puts the Tigers at 5-4 on the season with the regular season finale at Stone Memorial in Crossville next Friday night, October 29 to determine 3rd place in the Region and seeding for the State Play-offs in two weeks. Goodpasture improves to 3-4.
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The final regular season match for the Texas State soccer team takes place this Friday at the Bobcat Soccer Complex with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. against ULM. After the match, the Bobcats will recognize seniors Addison Gaetano, Gabie Jones, Ally Kewish and Hannah Solano for their contributions to the program following the match.
With an 11-match winning streak, a 6-0 start in league play and 2-0 lead on Mamaroneck on senior night, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team was on cruise control. Even after the Tigers won the third set easily 25-14, the host Raiders still had two more chances to win the match. Despite large leads in the fourth and fifth games, Scarsdale allowed Mamo back into both and lost 26-24 and 25-23, with the fourth set ending on a controversial four-hit call by the chair official, who did not seek help from his partner despite Scarsdale saying it had only hit the ball twice.
North Jackson closed Class 4A Region 7 play in style Friday night. The Chiefs built a four-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 48-7 “Senior Night” victory over visiting New Hope at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. I’m proud for the senior, happy that can get this last (win)...
Senior Night at Bay Springs was a thing of beauty for the hometown Bulldogs. All the families, teachers, and fans were there to show their appreciation for these 2020 seniors consisting of players, cheerleaders, managers, band members, and any senior connected to this special year. “They mean a lot. Most...
Southside High School made history on Senior Night. Chris Thomas and Tae Spears connected on two touchdown passes as Southside hammered Thomasville 32-7 on Friday night at Panthers Stadium. Southside (8-1, 5-1 Region 5, 3A) will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks at Panther Stadium. “It’s amazing, we...
Weatherford, Okla. - SWOSU Volleyball wins in a thriller on Thursday Night against East Central. The Bulldogs defend home court once again inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. With a record crowd in attendance the Dawgs came out a bit on edge and it showed through the first two sets dropping the first two 20-25 in both. From then on the Bulldogs kicked into gear and eventually accomplished for the second time this season a comeback from being down 2-0.
MENOMINEE—Special teams play and a turnover late in the game were the difference makers on Friday night in the Menominee football team’s quest for a Great Northern Conference title as Kingsford came to town and spoiled the Maroons’ Senior Night in the final minutes with a 34-27 victory to force a three-way tie atop the GNC.
At the BSC Aquatic Center, the Bismarck schools held their last home dual of the season, a warmup to the postseason that is set to begin in nine days. Bismarck Three-Way Dual Score:1. Century – 5572. Legacy – 4263. Bismarck – 226
The Middlebury volleyball team (19-4, 6-3) cruised past Williams 3-0 on senior night. The Panthers remain unbeaten in Pepin Gymnasium this season with a 9-0 mark. Prior to the start of the match, Middlebury honored seniors Corley Doyle, Isabelle Marcus, Jane Nelson, Maggie Wise, Ali Wheeler, and student assistant coach Jack English. Both teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting Hamilton at 2:00 p.m. and the Ephs (13-5, 6-3) traveling to Amherst.
Greyhound senior Will Danley is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Greyhound senior Luis Cabrera is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Greyhound senior Jair Gonzalez is recognized during North Surry’s soccer Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News. Greyhound senior Edwin Villegas is recognized during North Surry’s...
The 2021 Dayton Flyers men’s soccer senior class is recognized prior to kickoff of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Duquesne at Baujan Field. Photo courtesy of Peter Burtnett, Flyer News. On Senior Night at Baujan Field, the Dayton Flyers men’s soccer team came from behind to win a thrilling 4-3 game...
Winfield-Elsberry celebrated its Senior Night on a rainy Oct. 15 at Winfield High School. Ten football players and one cheerleader were honored before the Warriors took the field to play Duchesne. Two senior players, Colby Twellman and Jack St. Pierre, are Elsberry players who came to the team over the summer.
The Los Angeles Football Club will host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight in their final regular-season home game of 2021,seeking a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Major League Soccer playoffs alive.
The Ozona Lions blanked the Longhorns, 40- 0, in the final home game of the season Friday night at Lion Stadium. “The Lions came out swinging from the start and didn’t let up the entire game. We’re extremely proud of how well they executed the gameplan all night. Our kids play with great intensity and always play with tremendous heart,” said Athletic Director and Head Coach Jarryd Taylor. “We…
