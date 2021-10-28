Maud Celebrates Senior Night

With an 11-match winning streak, a 6-0 start in league play and 2-0 lead on Mamaroneck on senior night, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team was on cruise control. Even after the Tigers won the third set easily 25-14, the host Raiders still had two more chances to win the match. Despite large leads in the fourth and fifth games, Scarsdale allowed Mamo back into both and lost 26-24 and 25-23, with the fourth set ending on a controversial four-hit call by the chair official, who did not seek help from his partner despite Scarsdale saying it had only hit the ball twice.

SCARSDALE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO