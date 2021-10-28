17th Annual FireLake Casino Car Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ArtFromTheStreets.org provides open studio four days a week for homeless and at risk artists to come and create throughout the year, which culminates in the Art From the Streets 29th Annual Show and Sale. There will be artwork for sale for all budgets. Many of the artists themselves will in attendance to chat with guests about their artwork and inspiration. The vast majority - 95 percent - of artwork sales goes directly to the artists.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO