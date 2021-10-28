CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HHW Gaming: Snoop Dogg Confirms Dr. Dre Is Working On New Music For ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Soundtrack

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bKyl_0cfWTqLV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zk7N0_0cfWTqLV00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


What’s coming first, Detox or Grand Theft Auto 6 ?

If you’re a betting person, you should probably put your money on GTA 6 arriving before Dr. Dre’s mythical next album based on this news. Dre’s long-time collaborator and protege Snoop Dogg revealed that the iconic Hip-Hop producer is working on new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

During an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast set to air on Oct.29, Uncle Snoop confirmed The Chronic crafter is working on new music, but not for a solo album.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop revealed in the interview. “I do know he’s making great f—ing music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Your guess is as good as ours as what GTA game soundtrack Dr. Dre’s new music will be featured in. It could be in the recently announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition , the forthcoming next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V, or the highly anticipated follow-up Grand Theft Auto VI .

Rolling Stone reports a representative for Rockstar Games declined to comment on the matter. That is to be expected because the studio is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to its video games.

Whatever the case is, we’re excited that we are getting some new Dr. Dre music. He hasn’t released any music since 2015’s Compton.

Dr. Dre and Rockstar Games have a working relationship. The West Coast Hip-Hop legend linked up with Rockstar Games and was in a Grand Theft Auto Online content update called ‘The Cayo Perico Heist’ that dropped in December 2020.

Well, it’s good to know Dre will keep our heads ringing while playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto Rockstar Games will be using his new music in.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NME

Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Talks Def Jam Role, Super Bowl, Eminem, Dr. Dre on The Breakfast Club

The legendary Snoop Dogg is set to release his new album The Algorithm Friday, Nov. 12. The rapper has been in New York city for the past few days on a promo Run for the album which included a listening session for media and friends last night. The newly appointed Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to chat about that and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Dr. Dre Working on ‘Great F–ing Music’ for ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ Snoop Dogg Says

Dr. Dre, who hasn’t released solo music since 2015’s Compton — and still has yet to put out his fabled, years-in-the-making album Detox —  is working on new songs for the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, according to his longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg. Snoop is also on board for some of the new music, the rap legend says in an interview for the upcoming episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop says in the episode, which will air October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ Launches Nov.11, Gamers React

Rockstar Games is taking its sweet time with Grand Theft Auto: VI and hopes Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will hold fans over. Friday (Oct.22), Rockstar Games shared the announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition as well as details about the trio of remastered classic games, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Each of the games was remastered by Grove Street Games, giving each title a glossy facelift utilizing the Unreal Engine and a “completely rebuilt” lighting system plus a bevy of graphical enhancements.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Snoop Dogg Says Dr Dre Is Working on "GTA Game That's Coming Out"

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto VI, very little actual information has been revealed. Rockstar Games has done an excellent job keeping details about the next GTA very quiet, but a new piece of information about the game might have come from a very unlikely source: Snoop Dogg! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the D-O double G told the outlet that frequent collaborator Dr. Dre is currently working on new music for the next GTA. Rolling Stone reached out to Rockstar Games, but the company apparently declined to comment on Dre's involvement. For now, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we learn something official!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhw Gaming#The Rolling Stone Music#Gta#Grand Theft Auto Vi#Rolling Stone#Rockstar Games
shortlist.com

Next GTA game to have new Dr Dre songs, reckons Snoop

Dr Dre is rumoured to be making new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, with his good fried Snoop Dogg revealing recently on a podcast that the hip-hop supremo was working on new music. Dr Dre is no stranger to making music his music exclusive to different platforms....
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

GTA 6: Dr. Dre Rumors Have Fans Dreaming of Sequel Soundtrack

Snoop Dogg may have said a bit too much in a recent Rolling Stone interview when he seemingly revealed that Dr. Dre is working on new music that will debut in a Grand Theft Auto game that some fans sincerely hope will be GTA 6. “I do know he’s making...
VIDEO GAMES
News 8 KFMB

Snoop Dogg Teases His Super Bowl Performance With Dr. Dre and Eminem (Exclusive)

Greatest of all time? Snoop Dogg has high hopes for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. ET recently spoke with the music icon, who was joined by friend and co-host Martha Stewart, who are starring together in a new Halloween special for Peacock, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween. Snoop,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
IGN

Dr. Dre is Making New Music For GTA, But Which One?

Via Snoop Dogg and Rolling Stone's podcast, music industry legend Dr. Dre is reportedly working on brand new music to be featured in a Grand Theft Auto game. But the question is, which one? There's the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, where includes San Andreas. Dre had already contributed tracks to that game, and might be making a few more. Yet another version of GTA 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, and that might also get a few beats from the veteran hitmaker. And there's also GTA Online, which Dr. Dre had already been a part of. The rapper and music mogul had a cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Oh, and let's not forgot a little game tentatively known as GTA 6. Rockstar hasn't officially announced a brand new Grand Theft Auto game, but it's a safe bet they're working on it. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
ktswblog.net

How the Radio Stations of Grand Theft Auto V Changed the Way I Listen to Music

The sun sets on another picturesque day in the city. You cruise down the highway in a “borrowed” convertible sports car, trying to tune out the roar of the engine by listening intently to the radio. The on-air DJ is hip-hop producer Flying Lotus, and he’s gushing about the Tyler, The Creator song that just played. It’s a name you haven’t heard of before, but you make a note to look them up later tonight.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Snoop Dogg might have just leaked GTA 6 rumors about Dr Dre

Rapper-turned-game-streamer Snoop Dogg is today’s unlikely herald of (possible) GTA 6 news. The West coast star has revealed that his old Death Row records buddy Dre Dre is back in the studio, recording new music for an undisclosed Grand Theft Auto game. “I do know he’s making great f*cking music,"...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

According to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is creating "Great F-cking music" for GTA 6

According to legendary Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg, revealed during an interview on an upcoming Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Dr. Dre is working on music for an as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto game. Described frankly as “Great fucking music”, this would be the first sign of Dr. Dre creating anything new since his 2015 album Compton.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 Fans Believe New Rockstar Games Job Listing Offers Clues To Game

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on a ton of players’ minds. There is a nonstop flood of rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks showing up online. However, we can’t label these as official until the actual announcement comes from Rockstar Games. With that said, a new job listing for Rockstar Games has popped up online that has fans thinking it offers clues to what the game installment might include.
VIDEO GAMES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

315
Followers
389
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy