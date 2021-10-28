CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

High Six 6-in-1 Charging Cable with Bottle Opener

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Six 6-in-1 charging cable allows to charge almost all mobile devices with two detachable adapters, and you can effortlessly take the keychain charging cable with you anywhere you go. Lets have a look if you like the design....

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Magnetic Self-Folding Charging Cables

The 'IVYCable' is an intuitive technology charging cord that will provide users with the ability to enjoy a tidy experience when powering up their smartphone or other compatible device. The device functions as a magnetic charging cable that will collapse down to the perfect size when in use or when...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under a month away. Now that fall is in full force, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and we are starting to see them already. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Design#Usb C
gadgetsin.com

LG RP4G XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with LED Lighting

LG RP4G XBOOM 360 portable Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy immersive omnidirectional sound, and its LED lighting coordinates with the music for a perfect fit. The RP4G XBOOM 360 measures 9.8 x 9.8 x 20 inches and weighs 12.8 pounds. Unlike XBOOM Go, the XBOOM 360 is more suitable for in-home use. And with a sleek metallic handle, you can easily move it from one room to another or place it in the backyard for a party. Meanwhile, the sophisticated modern look elevates your living space.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hot Swappable Switches

With hot swappable Push-Fit Switch Socket II design, Asus ROG Gladius III wireless gaming mouse allows you to easily hot swap mouse switches. Let’s keep checking if you need more features. The ROG Gladius III measures 4.96 x 2.64 x 1.77 inches and weighs 0.66 lbs. As shown in the...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

LaView Bluetooth GPS Tracker with SOS Alarm

LaView Bluetooth GPS tracker allows you to locate your valuables without the limitation of connected range, and its one-click SOS alarm allows it to help you in emergent situations. The LaView measures 4 x 4 x 1cm and weighs 50g. With the compact and slim form factor, it’s easy to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
gadgetsin.com

Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Foldable Stand

In addition to MagGo 637, Anker has released MagGo 622, a new magnetic wireless portable charger. With an integrated phone stand, it brings more convenience to the mobile charging solution. Anker MagGo 622 measures 4.13 x 2.62 x 0.5 inches and weighs 5 ounces. With Anker’s new Mini Cell technology,...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

TESSAN 10 in 1 Outlet Extender with USB Wall Charger

The TESSAN 10-in-1 outlet extender is designed to power up 7 devices at a time, and it serves as a USB wall charger to charge up to 3 mobile devices simutaneously. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The wall outlet extender measures 5 x 2.36 x 2.44...
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

Razer Pro Click Mini Lightweight Wireless Mouse with HyperScroll Wheel

With HyperScroll wheel, Razer Pro Click Mini lightweight wireless mouse brings you more productivity and comfort when you work on your desktop or laptop. Let’s have a look if you like the design. Razer Pro Click Mini measures 100.2 x 62.7 x 34.2mm and weighs 111g with 2x AA batteries....
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

X-ONE 3D Printed Razor with 6-Layer Blade Structure

X-ONE 3D printed razor is designed to provide a comfortable grip and perfect shave every time. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The X-ONE measures 150 x 45 x 20mm and weighs 19g. As shown in the images, the razor shows off a unique and sleek handle that’s 3D printed with photosensitive resin for a durable yet lightweight construction. Meanwhile, with the ergonomic contours and lightweight design, you can comfortably hold the razor in your hand.
TECHNOLOGY
gadgetsin.com

HyperDrive 10-In-1 USB-C Hub with Dual 4K HDMI Outputs

The HyperDrive 10-in-1 USB-C hub allows you to connect two 4K displays to your computer with dual HDMI outputs, and other ports expand the functionality of your computer. The USB-C dock measures 4.92 x 2.64 x 0.67 inches and weighs 6.60 oz. With the compact and lightweight design, it fits in your laptop bag for easy carrying. Meanwhile, the aluminum housing provides a solid construction with excellent heat dissipation as elevating your desktop setup.
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor Supports Alexa

Amazon has released its latest smart air quality monitor to expand your smart home ecosystem powered by Amazon Alexa. Let’s have a look if you need it to monitor your indoor air and interact with other compatible smart home devices. The smart air quality monitor measures 65 x 65 x...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Meet the ZipCharge Go, a Suitcase-Sized EV Charger You Can Take With You on the Road

A UK startup thinks a charger that can fit in the back of your EV will help do away with range anxiety. Zipcharge unveiled its new Go charger at the global climate summit, Cop26, on Tuesday, reports Inside EVs. The device is a portable power bank that will allow you to add a small amount of range to your battery-powered vehicle when you’re on the road and running low. If you’ve ever used a Mophie battery pack to keep your iPhone going through the day, you’ll be familiar with how Zipcharge’s device works. The Go is the size of a carry-on suitcase,...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

DJI Mavic 3: Release Date, Price, and Features

The DJI Mavic 3 was revealed on November 4, 2021 intended as a top-tier consumer drone. This device is not meant as a starter drone, of that you can be sure. With a starting price of approximately $2200 USD, you’ll do well to make certain that you’ve first tried drones with fewer AAA features and far smaller price tags.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Black Friday Tablet Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

You guys, Black Friday is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially time to begin shopping around for the best deals of the Christmas season. When shopping for the best Christmas gifts and other traditional holiday must-haves and gifts like Advent calendars, toys, stocking stuffers, etc., you’ll certainly want to sprinkle in some modern entertainment and tech items like the new AirPods Pro, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, or Echo Show. Products such as these, along with TVs, laptops, mobile phones, and other digital products are always the center of Black Friday sales and circulars. That said,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy