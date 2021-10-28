Memorial Healthcare System Launches Self-Funding Healthcare Solution for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

I’ll never practice the old way again. When I completed my residency in Family Medicine, I emerged ready to serve and change the world. I envisioned dashing in to save the day, compassionately serving patients, families, and my community. I even went back to my hometown to start my career working for a hospital-owned practice. It was a great opportunity – I cared for newborns, geriatrics, and everything in between. I rounded in the nursery, the ICU and often met my patients in the ER. But the traditional healthcare model often failed the patient, me, and the healthcare industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO