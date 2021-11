As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, both teams are hoping to come away with a big win at Nissan Stadium. For the Titans, it’s a chance to claim some real supremacy in the AFC–and a path straight to the No. 1 overall seed—after beating the Buffalo Bills just a week prior. A win over the Bills and Chiefs in a pretty flawed list of contenders would go a long way toward playoff positioning in terms of breaking ties down the road. It’s also a confidence booster for a team that’s been on the second-tier of playoff teams the last couple seasons.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO