Raptic Tactical AirTag Wallet Case with Stainless Steel Multitool

Add style, function, and protection to your phone with the TORRO iPhone 13 Leather Wallet Case. It features a soft microfiber lining and a durable TPU frame to shield your iPhone 13 during use and transportation. Crafted with cowhide leather, it cushions your phone from scuffs and scratches from everyday use. Moreover, this iPhone 13 durable case provides internal storage for credit cards, tickets, receipts, and notes. So you don’t need to carry a separate wallet when visiting the grocery store for the ultimate convenience. In fact, the stud mechanism keeps the case securely closed to prevent any cards or money from falling loose. Finally, its slim profile makes it pocket friendly while providing full access to the camera, power, and volume buttons.
