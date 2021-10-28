Raptic Tactical AirTag Wallet Case with Stainless Steel Multitool

The iPhone X may be a few years old now, but it’s still a gorgeous phone with a stunning 5.8-inch screen that demands protection. What better way to keep your phone safe than with a wallet case? From leather folio cases to card cases with hidden compartments, wallet cases let you carry your cards, ID, and cash whether you’re out for a run, at the gym, or just traveling light. We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone X wallet cases and covers around to help you find your next case without any of the hard work.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO