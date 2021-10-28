AOC Q32V3S 32-Inch 2K Monitor with Flicker-free Technology

If you’re looking for Black Friday monitor deals to pair with your gaming PC, there are a few things that you should always consider. First, it should be big enough for you to be fully immersed in what you’re playing, but not too big that there are some parts of the display you can’t see. It should also have a high refresh rate panel to ensure that you get the smoothest competitive gaming experience possible. Lastly, you need to find a deal that won’t break the bank. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen for monitors. Right now, at Best Buy, you can pick up this MSI OGPTIXG271 27-inch gaming monitor for just $180, which is a massive $60 discount from the original price of $240. You can read more about one of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals below.

