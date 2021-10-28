CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Handmade Cocktail Making Kit with Personalization

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith free personalization and gift box, the handmade cocktail making kit is a perfect gift for your friends or family members. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a beautfully crafted...

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Quick Tricks on How to Make Your Apartment Smell better

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

Gibson Cocktail

First appearing in print in a 1908 cocktail book, the Gibson has enjoyed quite a storied history. While the exact origins of the drink are hard to pin down—there are about a half a dozen tales of varying degrees of credibility—the Gibson has shown up in Hollywood classics like North By Northwest (my favorite Hitchcock movie, in case you’re wondering) and All About Eve.
DRINKS
fox4now.com

New Duncan Hines Kit Makes It Easy To Bake Professional-Looking Christmas Cookies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s time to start digging out the cookbooks and family note cards to find...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalization#Cocktails#Liverpool#Food Drink#British
Robb Report

How to Make an Amaretto Sour, the Almond-Accented Cocktail Made Great by Bourbon

On February 9, 2012, Jeffrey Morgenthaler—one of the country’s most influential and celebrated bartenders—published an article on his blog with the title “I Make the Best Amaretto Sour in the World.” For context, this is like if Jerry Seinfeld announced that he had figured out the best way to smash a watermelon with a giant hammer. It’s like if Daniel Day Lewis was on Dancing With the Stars, or Thomas Keller came out of the kitchen at The French Laundry and joined you tableside to personally apply Easy Cheese to the top of your hot dog. It was confusing. The Amaretto...
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffingtonPost

The Best Halloween Cocktails To Make At Home

No matter how old you are, Halloween is a magical time of year. It’s when people become other people, we actually seek out the scary and grotesque, and even the good-est of goody-two-shoes might have a sense of mischief. And even if you’re not into all that, you’ve got to admit, Halloween brings the best parties.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

This DIY Holiday Room Spray Kit Instantly Makes Your Home Feel Cozier

When you think of the holidays, decorations, food, parties, and presents come to mind. But it wouldn't be Christmas without filling our homes with familiar scents like pine, cranberry, cinnamon, cloves, vanilla, and cedar to spark some holiday cheer. If you're not much of a fragrance lover, a strong pine or apple scented candle may not be for you, but that doesn't mean you have to nix holiday fragrances altogether.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Cocktail College: How to Make the Perfect Gimlet

A decade ago, famed NYC bartender Toby Cecchini found himself struggling to answer a simple question: What exactly is a Gimlet? He dove into the history of the classic cocktail and soon realized that the Gimlet, as most bartenders were making it, didn’t line up with the original version. From there, he went to work to create a lime cordial that tasted great and was true to the history of the gin drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
montereycountyweekly.com

Mezcal is the star of the show at Cultura in Carmel, and makes a perfect cocktail for cold nights.

Chilly? There are 42 mezcals on the menu of Cultura in Carmel to warm you up. This agave-based alcohol fits Monterey County perfectly because it symbolizes the marriage between a native Mexican plant and European technique of distillation brought along by the Spanish colonizers. No matter what you think about that consequential meeting of two cultures, if it never happened, we wouldn’t have mezcal.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
countryliving.com

Country Living: The Handmade Christmas

Handmade Christmas gifts are truly special. We all know the ease of buying gifts online, from the comfort of our own homes, but why not go the extra mile this Christmas and get crafty for your loved ones?. From hand-tied bouquets to festive foodie treats and mulled pomegranate gin, the...
LIFESTYLE
gadgetsin.com

Wanderers Handmade Camera Wrist Strap

The Wanderers handmade camera wrist strap is designed to give you a secure and stylish way to prevent your camera from accidental drops. This is a beautifully crafted and practical camera strap handmade by Wanderers, a British handicraft studio in Beverley. As shown in the images, the wrist strap delivers a sleek and rugged apperance design along with 6 optional colors. Meanwhile, it’s made with paracord, genuine leather and stainless steel hardware for long-lasting durability.
ELECTRONICS
spectrumnews1.com

Spooky Halloween cocktail makes its return in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Halloween is many mixologists' favorite time of year — the chance to get creative and invent macabre drinks to kick off the spooky season. At the new Bamboo Room in Westlake Village, mixologist Austin Franco has been mixing up inventive drinks for 10 years and loves it.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
The Independent

9 best casserole dishes for heart-warming stews, chillis and soups

A great casserole dish is a fast-track to the sort of hearty comfort food everyone loves. Throw in ingredients, transfer the dish to the oven and you’ll soon be sitting down to a steaming chilli, chicken chasseur or rich beef stew.Though casserole dishes can be expensive, the best ones will last a lifetime so it’s an investment worth making. If you’re planning to splash out, it’s worth buying one that works on the hob and in the oven, and it’s a bonus if it looks good enough to bring straight to the table for serving.Size, shape and material are all...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

Marigold Cocktail

Marigolds are one of the most distinctive fall flowers, with their bright orange color and beautiful, ruffled petals. Along with being lovely and autumnal, they're an essential part of the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos. These flowers can be found all over Mexico during October, as a colorful signal of the upcoming holiday. To celebrate the Day of the Dead, the arrival of fall, or to simply try a unique, tasty drink, a marigold cocktail is easy and delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
lynchburgliving.com

HANDMADE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

All Belinda Kelly wants for Christmas is power tools and vintage furniture. Walking through the pink door of Belinda’s home explains why these are a few of her favorite things. The mid-mod furniture rehabber and decor DIY-er has managed to bring both a heaping handful of holiday magic and modern style to her once unassuming 1950s brick house in Campbell County. But the transformation couldn’t have happened without her trusty tools.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
thewhiskeywash.com

Review: Liquor Lab Whiskey Cocktail Experience Kit

Editor’s Note: This kit was provided to us as a review sample by Liquor Lab. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It’s no secret. I enjoy a good cocktail. They are fun to make, fun to drink, and even more fun to dissect. For people who have less working knowledge in this realm, there’s the Liquor Lab Cocktail Experience Kit.
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make a Ramos Gin Fizz, the World’s Most Difficult, Supremely Delicious Cocktail

What can be said about the Ramos Gin Fizz that hasn’t already been muttered hatefully under the breath of a busy bartender? The Ramos Gin Fizz is special for a number of reasons. Primarily, it sits unchallenged on the throne of being the most difficult and labor-intensive drink in the entire classic cocktail universe. I don’t know what second place would be, but I know it’s not close. It is the quickest way, or so its reputation goes, to get your bartender to hate you. So why do people still order it, make it and drink it? Well, if you have...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy