There are quite a few game streaming services now available, and they all compete on two main fronts. They try to outdo each other in the number of games they can stream and the number of devices they can stream to. NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW had the advantage of being in beta even before the likes of Google Stadia got started and has been able to expand to more devices than any of its rivals have so far. Its latest trick is to support Microsoft Edge, which, coincidentally, opens the doors to its unofficial arrival on the Xbox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO