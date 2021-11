OTTUMWA – The Hellyer Student Life Center may not have been as packed as the last time the Indian Hills volleyball team played a home match. It didn't matter to Precious Daley, who was just happy to be playing on the home floor of the Warriors after spending the past 30 days practicing at home and hitting the road for the last 13 matches. Indian Hills shook off a shaky start on Friday afternoon against Kirkwood, sweeping the Eagles 25-16, 25-11 and 26-24 exactly one month to the day of the Warriors' last home match, a regional loss to defending national champion Iowa Western on Sept. 22.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO