Recipes

25 Unforgettable Recipes We Learned From Our Mothers-in-Law

By Sarra Sedghi
Allrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only does your mother-in-law hold the secrets of your significant other's childhood, she knows a secret or two...

www.allrecipes.com

One Green Planet

From Puttanesca to Mole Poblano: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes pot pie to quinoa rice so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

20 Fish Stew Recipes That Are Warm and Comforting

There are few things in life more comforting than a cozy bowl of seafood stew. We've rounded up our best fish stews to make with halibut, salmon, sea bass, cod, and so much more. Whether you're in the mood for an inexpensive dinner that makes good use of leftover fish, an impressive meal that's worthy of the fanciest restaurants, or a spicy recipe that'll warm you up from the inside out, you'll find a delicious new favorite in this collection of our best fish stew recipes.
RECIPES
Food52

How I Became the Keeper of My Mother-in-Law’s Spinach Rice Recipe

Good food is worth a thousand words—sometimes more. In My Family Recipe, a writer shares the story of a single dish that's meaningful to them and their loved ones. I started a pandemic kitchen notebook in April 2020, three weeks into California’s first lockdown. “What We Ate in Covid Quarantine,” I wrote on the inaugural page, adding a jaunty swoosh under the title. Each day, I’d record our meals: cobbled-together leftover lunches, mother-son baking adventures, ambitious holiday projects, and obligatory sourdough experiments.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 10 Most Popular Muffin and Quick Bread Recipes in October

Baking season is back in full swing and kitchens across the land are filling up with the enticing aroma of fresh-from-the-oven muffins and quick breads. Appealing to cooks of all skill levels, these kinds of baked goods are fast and easy to make, use inexpensive everyday ingredients, and lend themselves to all kinds of variations. Our most popular muffin and quick bread recipes this month include fall flavors like apples, pumpkin, and cinnamon, with blueberries and savory cheese muffins rounding out the lineup. Scroll through to get the recipes and get baking!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Mothers#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

15 Great Recipes That Start with Hearts of Palm

Hearts of palm are tropical treasures, harvested from the core of various palm trees, including coconut, açai palm, and palmetto. You've most likely encountered them in salads, but did you know there's way more you can do with these hearty vegetables? Hearts of palm are filled with all kinds of nutrients and a great source of protein, so many vegetarians and vegans enjoy them as a meat substitute — they're especially good at mimicking the texture of seafood and shellfish, for example, and are a key ingredient in vegan ceviche and vegan lobster rolls. If you'd rather treat hearts of palm as a vegetable, though, there are plenty of dishes where they're right at home: they're equally delicious as a main ingredient or garnish in a stew, salad, or pasta, and they become creamy when cooked, making them a perfect base for a decadent dip.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

11 Recipes With a French Onion Twist

Does your dinner repertoire need an upgrade? You can easily add a touch of savory decadence to your dish with French onion, whether it comes in a seasoning packet, fried ahead of time, or caramelized right on your stove. Classic weeknight main dishes and sides get a dose of savory flavor with a touch of French onion. You'll want to add these recipes with a French onion twist, like Crunchy French Onion Chicken and French Onion Mac and Cheese, to your rotation.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

13 Recipes Made Sweet and Spicy With Pepper Jelly

Few spreads can transform something as simple as a cracker or baked chicken into a more refined dish, but that sort of magic is simple for pepper jelly. Sweet, spicy, and slightly savory, pepper jelly transforms basic ingredients — think mini toasts, pork tenderloin, and even ruffled potato chips — into something homey yet elegant. Whether you need to whip up an appetizer in a hurry or just want to add major flavor to an otherwise ordinary dish, these simple recipes all taste even better with a little help from a jar of pepper jelly.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

November Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?

There are plenty of reasons to love November: falling leaves, crisp air, and, of course, the food holiday to end all food holidays (make sure to check out our complete collection of Thanksgiving Recipes this month). Of course, there are plenty of seasonal fruits and veggies to be thankful for. From acorn squash and parsnips to cranberries and sweet potatoes, here's what's in season in November:
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

10 of Our Top Meatless High-Protein Recipes From October 2021

Protein is the word on everyone’s lips when it comes to vegan nutrition! It’s an important building block for the human body and everyone needs it. We are here to help you discover the power of plant-based protein through these simply amazing recipes!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Comforting German Cabbage Recipes

Cabbages of all types and colors feature in so many traditional German dishes! Everything from a northern German dish of dark green cabbage and sausage to a hearty Bavarian kohlrabi and white cabbage soup, from blaukraut (a braised red cabbage side dish) to pork chops with sauerkraut, a complete meal in a pan. You'll find them all (and more!) in this collection of our best German cabbage recipes. Guten Appetit!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Breakfast Recipes to Make in Your 9x13 Baking Dish

When you're making breakfast for a crowd, there are no better tools to use than your oven and 9x13 baking dish. These breakfast bakes are easy to assemble and serve, and many come together in the fridge overnight, saving you a ton of work and prep time in the morning. Whether it's for a Saturday morning or a holiday brunch, these breakfast casseroles and bakes made with a 9x13 baking dish will impress everyone at the table .
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

20 Best Mushroom Pasta Recipes

Mushroom lovers know that this fungi is the perfect pairing for pasta. The rich, earthy flavor of mushrooms adds a whole new depth to pasta, whether you're using button mushrooms from the produce aisle or seasonal varieties from the farmers' market. We have creamy mushroom pasta recipes, mushroom pasta recipes with no cream, chicken mushroom pasta, and so much more. Check out these mushroom pasta recipes for easy, restaurant-quality dinners.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

18 Tuscan Recipes That Reveal the Best of Italian Cooking

Tuscany lies in central Italy and represents the very heart of Italian cuisine and a cooking ethos of using quality ingredients, simply prepared. It's a style of cooking exemplified in so many traditional Tuscan dishes like ribollita, the hearty white bean soup, and the simple but ingenious salad, panzanella, which uses cubes of leftover bread. Find inspiration from this collection of Tuscan recipes, featuring everything rom iconic Italian stews like chicken cacciatore to sweet macaroon-style cookies from the city of Siena, and fall in love with Italian food all over again.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day Off Right

You already know breakfast is important. But this is especially true for people with diabetes. A balanced breakfast will power you through the first part of your day, break the overnight fasting, and keep your blood sugar stable. When choosing a morning meal, the American Diabetes Association advises that you opt for complex carbs (like fruit and whole grains) for fiber, and stick to heart-healthy amounts of saturated fat and sodium. Focusing on this nutritional criteria, our list of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast ideas includes overnight oats, smoothies, muffins, eggs, toast, and more.
RECIPES
purewow.com

The 8 Best Kitchen Organizing Hacks We Learned From TikTok

The kitchen is the nexus of your home. But if you’re anything like us, it’s also the place where all your loose cords, broken kids’ toys and unpaid bills end up. Never fear, because we’ve rounded up some of the best organizational TikToks for keeping a tidy space. Below, eight hacks for space-saving, decluttering and streamlining everything in your kitchen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Allrecipes.com

9 Depression-Era Desserts That Still Taste Decadent

The Great Depression required home cooks to be crafty and creative with their recipes. With many ingredients scarce or too costly, these culinary geniuses had to find alternatives for eggs, butter, heavy cream, and other foods we consider staples today. Unusual choices like mayonnaise, vinegar, and baking soda, or even canned tomato soup were swapped in to create rich and delicious baked goods. But even after the Great Depression ended and cooks found their pantries full again, many of these recipes stuck around as family favorites. Try making one of our Depression-era dessert recipes to see just how tasty budget-friendly baking can be.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

8 Quick and Comforting Cube Steak Recipes

Beef cube steak (sometimes known as cubed steak or minute steak) is a cut of meat, usually top round, that has been sliced and pounded with a meat tenderizer to create a more tender, succulent steak. The indentations left on the meat resemble small cubes, hence the name. Cube steaks are a great value and can be transformed into a family-pleasing dinner any day of the week. Take a look at this tasty collection of cube steak recipes — from comforting chicken-fried steak with mushroom gravy to cube steaks Parmigiana with fresh tomato sauce — to see how to cook beef cube steaks for perfect results every time.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of

Soups are the best cold weather comfort food. And while there are tons of delicious soup recipes that you already know and love, there are plenty more tasty options that you might be missing out on. We want to introduce you to some new soups that you've maybe never heard of — like caldo verde, Rassolnik, and Spanish garlic soup. Explore these delicious possibilities, and maybe you'll even find your new favorite soup.
RECIPES

