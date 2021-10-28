25 Unforgettable Recipes We Learned From Our Mothers-in-Law

Hearts of palm are tropical treasures, harvested from the core of various palm trees, including coconut, açai palm, and palmetto. You've most likely encountered them in salads, but did you know there's way more you can do with these hearty vegetables? Hearts of palm are filled with all kinds of nutrients and a great source of protein, so many vegetarians and vegans enjoy them as a meat substitute — they're especially good at mimicking the texture of seafood and shellfish, for example, and are a key ingredient in vegan ceviche and vegan lobster rolls. If you'd rather treat hearts of palm as a vegetable, though, there are plenty of dishes where they're right at home: they're equally delicious as a main ingredient or garnish in a stew, salad, or pasta, and they become creamy when cooked, making them a perfect base for a decadent dip.

