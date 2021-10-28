‘We Hit the Ground Running!’ Jared Padalecki Hypes Us Up for ‘Walker’ Season 2

When the CW came out with the premise for “Walker,” fans weren’t sure what to think. “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was such a big show in the past and a spinoff could have gone either way. Thankfully, with careful casting, good writing, and the biggest premier the network saw for five years, this show has been a massive hit. It’s back for a second season, and fans of the show want to know who will be back in the lineup of main characters, who might be new, and what might happen this season. The main cast is back, and you may be happy to know that a recurring character from season one has been promoted to a main character, too. Here’s everyone worth knowing, and a little bit of information about each.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO