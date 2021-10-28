CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘We Hit the Ground Running!’ Jared Padalecki Hypes Us Up for ‘Walker’ Season 2

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

The CW’s Walker returns for its second season tonight and it’s gonna be hotter than a Texas barbecue. Cordi (Jared Padalecki) still has no idea what his...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘Walker’ returns with ‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki: How to watch and stream for free

Fans of “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki can gear up for a second season of his latest series, coming to The CW this week. “Walker” Season 2 premieres on The CW on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Padalecki plays Ranger Cordell Walker, a man who is grappling with the loss of his wife and his responsibilities as a father. The show garnered success in Season 1, taking the time slot once occupied by the popular sci-fi drama series “Supernatural.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Can’t Live Without These Wellness and Travel Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Between jumping from one CW series to another, Jared Padalecki found another calling during the pandemic. The Walker actor — whose second season as the reimagined Texas ranger Cordell Walker premiered Oct. 28 — is now a co-founder and investor of Mantra Labs, the chrono-nutrition company founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and CEO Paul Janowitz. The wellness brand recently debuted Hydrate, a new sugar-free hydration drink mix geared towards supporting physical and mental health through plant-based, eco-friendly and vegan ingredients such as...
TRAVEL
cartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? The latest season 2 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Given that there is a new episode of Legacies, we more than understand the expectation. This is a show that is easy to want more of and ultimately, it left off season 1 in a way that leaves us VERY MUCH eager. Unfortunately,...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
tvseriesfinale.com

Walker: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can Cordell and his colleagues take down the Del Rio crime syndicate in the second season of the Walker TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Walker is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Walker here.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Walker Season 2

When the CW came out with the premise for “Walker,” fans weren’t sure what to think. “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was such a big show in the past and a spinoff could have gone either way. Thankfully, with careful casting, good writing, and the biggest premier the network saw for five years, this show has been a massive hit. It’s back for a second season, and fans of the show want to know who will be back in the lineup of main characters, who might be new, and what might happen this season. The main cast is back, and you may be happy to know that a recurring character from season one has been promoted to a main character, too. Here’s everyone worth knowing, and a little bit of information about each.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘Atlanta’: Donald Glover Releases Eerie Teaser For Season 3

Donald Glover gave fans a Halloween treat when he released the first teaser (watch below) for Atlanta Season 3. “Happy Halloween,” Glover tweeted on Sunday, October 31, alongside a link to a website named Gilga.com. The site takes fans to a minute-long trailer for the upcoming season, which features a series of dark, eerie images set to “It’s After the End of the World” by composer Sun Ra. The clip ends with a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) sitting at the head of a table, wearing a sweater that reads “FAKE.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Keegan Allen
Person
Lindsey Morgan
Digital Courier

‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum Jeffrey Donovan Is Cast As Lead

The Law & Order revival has found its new lead as Fargo actor Jeffrey Donovan has joined the cast, as first reported by Variety. Donovan is set to play an NYPD detective on the upcoming series, which is returning to NBC for its 21st season after originally ending its run in 2010 after 450-plus episodes. Dick Wolf and Rick Eid are behind the reboot, which will once again revolve around “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy