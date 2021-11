Wireless Networks are at the core of modern communication and enable ubiquitous, high-bandwidth connectivity independent of the user’s location. While the term “wireless” may imply that all the communication happens in a wireless fashion, it is actually only the last-mile from the radio tower to the end user device which is traversed over the air. The majority of the communication path is still wireline. In this scenario the radio towers act as collection devices that receive wireless calls and data which are then forwarded, i.e., backhauled, on to the core of the communication network for further processing.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO