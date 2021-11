As National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Zumpf said early Wednesday morning, ‘tis the season for strong, gusty winds, coming from a cold front moving across the area. “Tis the season for strong jet streams across the Pacific Ocean, and we’ll see that all over western Montana today,” said Zumpf. “Already, as early as pre-dawn we’re already gusting up to 20 miles per hour range across southwest Montana. Eben here in Missoula we’re starting to get some gusts which will probably increase to somewhere near 40 miles per hour in the afternoon, and may even reach 50 miles per hour once we get to late afternoon.”

