This video presents information on providing brief tobacco cessation interventions. The goal of this module is to illustrate how cessation counseling, and providing practical advice on effective strategies (that increase a patient’s odds of success), can help patients understand the risks of tobacco use and the benefits of quitting. The video will include interventions such as the 5As and other similar approaches to brief tobacco cessation counseling and how to help tobacco users who are not ready to quit.

