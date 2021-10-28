CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vonage and Etisalat Digital Announce Strategic Partnership, Offering Customised CPaaS solutions Across the UAE

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Etisalat Digital, the business unit of Etisalat, driving digital transformation by enabling organisations to become smarter through the use of technology. With this partnership, Etisalat Digital will drive a more...

Fiverr Acquires Freelance Management Platform Stoke Talent

Fiverr International Ltd. the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the acquisition of Stoke Talent, an intuitive all-in-one solution to help companies manage their work with freelance talent, for $95 million. This includes tools to onboard, pay, track budgets and more. With Stoke’s product suite, Fiverr is looking to add more value to larger businesses and integrate with existing corporate workflows.
BUSINESS
Verusen Industry-Proven Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Platform Now Available On SAP  Store Integration With SAP Solutions To Simplify Supply Chain Reliability And Resiliency With Intelligent Materials Management For Verusen Users

Verusen, the Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain innovator, today announced that its industry-proven Verusen Materials Management solution is now available on SAP  Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The AI-driven platform works with the materials management module of SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA® , enabling businesses to digitally transform their connected supply chain and materials management.
SOFTWARE
Content Guru Awarded A Place On The NHS Shared Business Services Patient/Citizen Communications And Engagement Solutions Framework

Leading provider of cutting-edge cloud technology solutions, Content Guru, has been awarded a place on the 2021 the NHS Shared Business Services Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions Framework. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. The framework aims to provide a simple and compliant...
BUSINESS
Arista Expands Extensible Operating System For Data-Driven Cloud Networking

EOS Network Data Lake architecture endorsed by Equinix, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Slack, Splunk, VMware, and Zscaler. Arista Networks announced the next major expansion of the Arista EOS network stack with the introduction of the EOS Network Data Lake. Coupled with the AI/ML-driven Autonomous Virtual Assist (Arista AVA™) and a broad ecosystem of industry leaders, Arista is extending the EOS network stack architecture to provide a high-fidelity data lake capability for the next era of data-driven networking. This novel foundation supports a wide variety of applications to interact, analyze, and enrich network data for best-of-breed enterprise solutions.
SOFTWARE
Guidewire Unveils Guidewire Live For Analytics-Driven Insurance To Deliver Insights In The Moment

Launch accompanies Dobson Cloud release delivering a whole new level of cloud agility and developer empowerment to power innovation. Guidewire unveiled Guidewire Live, a suite of analytics apps to equip insurers with real-time insights embedded in core systems across the insurance lifecycle. The announcement arrives with the launch of Dobson*, the latest release of Guidewire’s market-leading cloud platform, at the company’s Connections customer conference. Guidewire Live and Dobson will be featured in the keynote address at Connections which will be livestreamed today at 8.30am PT and available on-demand.
TECHNOLOGY
GuildOne Inc. Launches Landmark IoT-Verified Carbon Credits On The Cardano Network

Blockchain firm GuildOne is leveraging the sustainable Cardano Network to pioneer carbon credits backed by Validere’s energy data analytics platform. GuildOne Inc. (GuildOne) is pleased to announce that the company has issued its first series of voluntary carbon credits on the Cardano network as digital tokens. Each token represents a tonne of carbon saved from emission through underground storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Veritonic Expands Audio Campaign Performance Capabilities To Provide Unprecedented Brand Lift Data

Veritonic, the leader in audio creative research and analytics, announced the addition of brand lift to the platform’s robust campaign reporting capabilities. The addition of brand lift further solidifies the platform’s position as the only provider of end-to-end research, data and insights for the audio industry, providing its users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it.
TECHNOLOGY
KMS Lighthouse Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers worldwide now gain access to KMS Lighthouse to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced the availability of KMS Lighthouse as a transactable SaaS offering in the...
SOFTWARE
Cint And Zappi Win The 2021 I-Com Data Creativity Award For Their Cookie-less Digital Advertising Measurement Solution

Leading digital insights companies win in the Programmatic Category for their connected data solution that doesn’t rely on third-party cookies for digital ad tracking. Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, have won the I-COM 2021 Data Creativity Award. They won in the Programmatic Category for their advertising effectiveness measurement solution that combines the power of “Connect by Cint,” which connects digital interactions with real-time surveying, and the Zappi Ad Pulse platform, a brand and digital ad measurement tool. As third-party cookies phase out, this solution is essential in helping marketers and planners determine the effectiveness of a campaign and optimize in-flight against brand metrics,
TECHNOLOGY
Marketing Attribution 101: Meet Your Customer At Their Preferred Channel

Customers have more channels to engage with brands than ever before. And, they are engaging with brands across multiple touchpoints – before even making a purchase. Additionally, increased online competition and new consumer expectations accelerated by the pandemic have continued to drive up customer acquisition costs. This means it’s critical for marketers to have a well-balanced and calculated strategy in place. And that starts with using data to understand the elements and timing of your campaign that drive the greatest response. This will increase ROI by helping to balance spend by the channel between acquisition expense and long-term value.
ECONOMY
Resolve Systems Launches Automation Exchange With Industry’s First Machine Learning-Based Recommendation Engine

Cloud library of over 5,000 pre-built IT automation components accelerates digital transformation by addressing the IT talent shortage. Resolve Systems, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, launched its intelligent Automation Exchange and machine learning-based Recommendation Engine. When used with Resolve’s IT automation platform Resolve Actions, these new tools accelerate customers’ automation journeys by helping them determine what IT processes to automate and empowering them to implement those automations in minutes.
SOFTWARE
More Than 185 Manufacturing Companies Power Digital Engagement With ON24

Leading manufacturers are transforming their distribution and partner enablement strategies with ON24 digital experiences to build their brands and drive revenue. Manufacturing companies are accelerating their move to digital and changing how they generate leads, enable partners, and educate end users. With this rapid shift underway, an increasing amount of organizations and some of the world’s most recognized brands such as Owens Corning, Schneider Electric, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences. More than 185 manufacturers, including 3 of 5 largest global industrial and manufacturing companies, are transforming enablement and engagement with OEMs, distributors, dealers, and end users using the ON24 platform.
BUSINESS
Insight Global Leans Into Healthcare Industry With Official Launch Of Innovative Health Division

With healthcare industry facing unprecedented labor shortages, company steps up to fill employment gap through Insight Global Health. Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced the launch of Insight Global Health (IGH), a healthcare staffing and services organization dedicated to connecting healthcare heroes with providers across the U.S.
HEALTH SERVICES
EDB Announces General Availability Of BigAnimal, PostgreSQL Database In The Cloud

Now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, offering enterprises a faster path from Oracle database to cloud PostgreSQL and built by EDB’s team of PostgreSQL developers and experts. EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL announced the general availability of its BigAnimal offering, the first fully-managed PostgreSQL database in the cloud with...
SOFTWARE
Taos, An IBM Company Launches Cloud Advisory Service To Optimize Cloud Spend By Up To 30%

Advisory Services expansion parallels the growth of business operations. Taos, an IBM Company, a leader in multi-cloud and DevOps services, announced its Cloud Cost Optimization Advisory Service, a consultative service offering to reduce customer cloud spend by up to 30%. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What...
TAOS, NM
KERV Launches Significant Update To Video Approval Console

KERV Interactive, a recognized machine learning and AI technology company specializing in helping agencies and marketers futureproof the bridging of content and commerce, has launched a newly updated Video Approval Console (VAC) to further streamline and improve how businesses approve multiple creative and interactive elements in their video marketing assets.
SOFTWARE
Oracle Announces New AI Services For Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

New services for developers and data scientists make it easy to apply AI to enterprise scenarios. Oracle announced availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI services, a collection of services that make it easier for developers to apply AI services to their applications without requiring data science expertise. The new OCI AI services give developers the choice of leveraging out-of-the-box models that have been pretrained on business-oriented data or custom training the services based on their organization’s own data. The six new services help developers with a range of complex tasks from language to computer vision, and time-series forecasts.
SOFTWARE
Arsenal Value Demonstration Business Acquires Guidemark Health

Acquisition further enhances capabilities in medical affairs and commercial to support life sciences clients in optimizing the value of their products and accelerating patient access to medical and technological advances. Arsenal Capital Partners a private equity firm specializing in building healthcare businesses, announced the acquisition of Guidemark Health (“Guidemark”), a...
ECONOMY
iHeartMedia, DraftKings Form Strategic Partnership.

IHeartMedia enters into a multi-year strategic relationship with DraftKings, making the sportsbook the official odds supplier for iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, podcast and social platforms. As part of the agreement DraftKings is now able to co-create and distribute long-form content with iHeartMedia and will receive preferred access to the company’s full...
GAMBLING
proteanTecs UCT Supports TSMC 3NanoMeter Process Technology to Accelerate Lifecycle Health Monitoring

Collaboration leverages process technology innovation to fuel scale in Cloud, Automotive, 5G and AI applications. proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data solutions for advanced electronics, announced that its Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) monitoring technology now supports TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. The company joined the TSMC IP Alliance Program earlier...
TECHNOLOGY

