ForwardAI Announces Predict-as-a-Service(TM), an AI-powered Cash Flow Forecasting and Planning Tool for Financial Institutions’ Small Business Clients

Customers have more channels to engage with brands than ever before. And, they are engaging with brands across multiple touchpoints – before even making a purchase. Additionally, increased online competition and new consumer expectations accelerated by the pandemic have continued to drive up customer acquisition costs. This means it’s critical for marketers to have a well-balanced and calculated strategy in place. And that starts with using data to understand the elements and timing of your campaign that drive the greatest response. This will increase ROI by helping to balance spend by the channel between acquisition expense and long-term value.

