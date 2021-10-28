Firstsource and Eco-Mail Partner to Strengthen Workflow Digitization for Health Plans Amidst Permanent Shift to a Remote Workforce

Leading manufacturers are transforming their distribution and partner enablement strategies with ON24 digital experiences to build their brands and drive revenue. Manufacturing companies are accelerating their move to digital and changing how they generate leads, enable partners, and educate end users. With this rapid shift underway, an increasing amount of organizations and some of the world’s most recognized brands such as Owens Corning, Schneider Electric, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences. More than 185 manufacturers, including 3 of 5 largest global industrial and manufacturing companies, are transforming enablement and engagement with OEMs, distributors, dealers, and end users using the ON24 platform.

