Creatio’s Founder and CEO, Katherine Kostereva, has Been Recognized in 2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its Founder and CEO, Katherine Kostereva, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 for the fourth year in a row. The winners were selected by The Software Report (TSR)...

