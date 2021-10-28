Division of Consumer Protection and state Department of Public Service alerts consumers of scammers pretending to be from utility companies
ALBANY — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the NYS Department of Public Service is alerting consumers of phone calls in which scammers, pretending to be from electric companies are looking for overdue payments and threatening to suspend electricity services unless they receive a payment immediately. Payment...www.hudsonvalley360.com
Comments / 0