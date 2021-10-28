CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Benson Hill Opens New Crop Accelerator to Further Accelerate Product Development to Meet Growing Market Demand

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenson Hill, Inc., a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, announced the opening of its new Crop Accelerator, a state-of-the-art, controlled environment research facility located near the Company’s St. Louis headquarters. Benson Hill’s CropOS technology platform combines data science,...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation Solution to Accelerate Grocery Store Replenishment

Berkshire Grey, Inc. released a robotic shuttle product sortation (RSPS) solution for store replenishment, split-case cross docking and allocation order processing. By automating store order sortation and packing, RSPS increases processing capacity and throughput for existing operations without adding labor, helps right-size store inventories and enables e-commerce fulfillment from stores to scale.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Festival Foods Selects Symphony RetailAI Cloud-Based Master Data Management Solution To Optimize Technology And Improve Productivity

By establishing a data foundation, Festival Foods can support continued growth and enhance its guest experience through improved retail promotions. Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced that Festival Foods has selected Symphony RetailAI Master Data Management. The fast-growing grocer will use the solution to establish a data foundation to sustain its fast-paced growth before executing on its end-to-end technology roadmap, beginning with Symphony RetailAI Promotions Optimization.
RETAIL
aithority.com

More Than 185 Manufacturing Companies Power Digital Engagement With ON24

Leading manufacturers are transforming their distribution and partner enablement strategies with ON24 digital experiences to build their brands and drive revenue. Manufacturing companies are accelerating their move to digital and changing how they generate leads, enable partners, and educate end users. With this rapid shift underway, an increasing amount of organizations and some of the world’s most recognized brands such as Owens Corning, Schneider Electric, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences. More than 185 manufacturers, including 3 of 5 largest global industrial and manufacturing companies, are transforming enablement and engagement with OEMs, distributors, dealers, and end users using the ON24 platform.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

GuildOne Inc. Launches Landmark IoT-Verified Carbon Credits On The Cardano Network

Blockchain firm GuildOne is leveraging the sustainable Cardano Network to pioneer carbon credits backed by Validere’s energy data analytics platform. GuildOne Inc. (GuildOne) is pleased to announce that the company has issued its first series of voluntary carbon credits on the Cardano network as digital tokens. Each token represents a tonne of carbon saved from emission through underground storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Meat Market#Food Science#Food Tech#Benson Hill Inc#Haila Technologies Inc#Conviron
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
aithority.com

RIMES Accelerates its Investment in Innovation With the Appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services

RIMES announces the appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services. In this role, Justin will be accountable for product innovation and transformation, further demonstrating RIMES’ commitment to bringing highly innovative solutions to its clients. Based in London Justin will join the Executive Committee and report to Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NoviSystems Launches Data Analytics Solution for More Efficient Drug Manufacturing

NoviSystems Inc., a company that empowers data-driven decisionmaking, has commercially launched Fusion Analytics for Quality Systems, an analytics solution for improving operational performance at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the new era of individualized medicine. “With the emergence of cell/gene therapy and individualized treatments, Fusion Analytics for Quality Systems...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

PROS Appoints Product and Engineering Leadership to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

PROS, a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, announced that two appointments to its executive leadership team: Ajay Damani, Executive Vice President, Software Engineering and Sunil John, Chief Product Officer. Reporting directly to PROS President and CEO Andres Reiner, these industry veterans will be collectively tasked with accelerating PROS technology development and unleashing AI innovation through the PROS Platform to capture the $30B addressable market opportunity fueling corporate growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
bizneworleans.com

Idea Village Opens Applications for 2022 Accelerator Cohort

NEW ORLEANS — The Idea Village has opened applications for VILLAGEx, its flagship accelerator program for emerging, high-growth, technology-enabled startups. The selective four-month program provides the cohort of founders with the resources and connections needed to rapidly scale their ventures and to build industry-leading companies. Applicants can apply online until November 19.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Light Reading

Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation

At the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), Dan Bieler, Principal Analyst from Forrester, delivered a speech, sharing his insights about digital transformation and recommendation for carriers of winning the market under the accelerating full-service development trend. The following is a summary of Dan Bieler’s speech:. The expectations and the demand...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Growing Brands And Accelerating Go-To-Market For Broadband Businesses, Pivot Group Wins 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner Award

Portland-based marketing agency recognized for delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that have helped regional broadband service providers cut launch times by 60 percent. Calix, Inc. announced that Pivot Group has won the 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner award. Announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 live in Las Vegas, this award recognizes a partner that has delivered innovative support, services, and marketing campaigns that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to accelerate and maximize their go-to-market (GTM) activities. Pivot Group has created innovative marketing solutions that help Calix BSP customers simplify and strengthen their marketing, excite subscribers, and grow their brands.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Continual Inventions To Accelerate The Automotive Trim Parts Market

Global automotive trim part sales are set to be valued to around US$ 58 Bn in 2031, according to latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% through the course of 2021-2031. Vehicle manufacturers...
MARKETS
Network World

Arm creates virtual IoT chips to accelerate development

It can take years for a CPU to go from design to silicon, so Arm is helping developers get a jump on things by putting virtual models of its chip designs in the cloud. The virtual models will allow developers to write and test applications before the actual silicon ships.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands with Another 27 New Strategies on its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), announced the expansion of its platform with 27 new strategies. The SMArtX platform now supports over 930 model traded and manager-traded separate account strategies. SMArtX added seven select,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

MRI Software Addresses Real Estate Industry’s Sustainability Challenges With eSight Energy Acquisition

MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software, announces it has acquired eSight Energy Limited, a UK-based software development company that empowers property owners, operators and occupiers worldwide to better manage their energy consumption and environmental footprint. Deploying eSight Energy® solutions enables organisations to improve energy-related decision-making and savings through off-the-shelf and customisable reporting and analytics. The acquisition enhances MRI’s comprehensive facilities and real estate management capabilities by adding energy monitoring solutions that decrease operating costs, reduce environmental impact, improve facility performance, and help meet legislative and compliance standards.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Plannuh Introduces New Functionality To Help Marketers Forecast, Measure And Compare True Campaign Value

Marketers can now use new Plannuh capabilities powered by deep learning to reliably and consistently forecast and measure returns generated from their marketing campaigns. Marketers now have a new tool to forecast, demonstrate, and compare the true business value of their marketing campaigns. Plannuh, a startup transforming the way marketers plan and budget, announced new functionality to help them reliably and consistently measure the business value (return expressed in a dollar value) generated from their campaigns.
SOFTWARE
Business Wire

Electrofuels Innovator Infinium Announces $69M in New Funding to Accelerate Production of Groundbreaking Ultra-Low Carbon Fuels for the Transportation Industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinium, a leader in electrofuels production, announced the company has closed a $69 million round of additional funding which was co-led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund and a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The round also includes investment from AP Ventures LLP, a significant investor in breakthrough hydrogen technologies based in London, as well as 8090 Partners, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Pavilion Capital.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lodging

Cambria Hotels Offers a New Prototype to Accelerate Growth in 300+ Markets

Introducing a new prototype option from Cambria Hotels. Designed specifically for secondary and leisure markets, this new offering will help provide developers the flexibility to build the right-sized hotel for the right market, with a cost-efficient design and an optimized operational model. All while maintaining the sense of space, sense of place and the core brand hallmarks upscale guests prefer. Building on the strong value proposition that developers have come to expect from the Cambria Hotels brand, the new option offers:
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy