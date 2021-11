The right's desire to suppress any speech they don't like is metastasizing. Look no further than Donald Trump's latest effort to create his own social media network for the perfect example of the Orwellian way in which conservatives use the term "free speech." The authoritarian right is always claiming to defend against allegedly censorious liberals, but eagle-eyed readers of the terms of service noticed straight away that Trump's "free speech" network forbids users from hurting his snowflake delicate feelings in any way with a rule against users who "disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site." In other words, no making fun of Trump's fingers or mentioning the "pee tape" in this "free speech" paradise!

