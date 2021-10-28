GCHS’ Halloween Haunted Treat Trail cancelled tonight

Even before Halloween on Sunday, the free activities will already be happening in Hamilton. Friday, October 29, the annual Halloween Kids parade on Hamilton's Main Street will start at 4:30 p.m. Parents and their little ghouls and goblins line up at the corner of 4th and Main (by the post office) for a short one-block parade on Main from 4th Street to 3rd Street, and then the kids go to the businesses downtown that are providing treats. The Hamilton Downtown Association organizes the activity and will have two blocks of Main Street barricaded so the kids can scramble easily up and down the street. Things will wrap up by 7 p.m.

HAMILTON, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO