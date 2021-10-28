CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCHS’ Halloween Haunted Treat Trail cancelled tonight

Cover picture for the articleDue to incoming strong storms, the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s Haunted Treat Trail, scheduled for tonight, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. has been cancelled. The decision to cancel is about safety for all involved. This event will not...

