Only In Southern California

The Epic Pumpkin Patch In Southern California With A Corn Maze And Apple Cannon Is A Fun Family Adventure

Fall is here and, if you haven’t already done so, it’s time to start planning all of your favorite autumn adventures. And heading to the pumpkin farm should be at the top of your list, especially this local gem with a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, and an apple cannon as well. Want to check […] The post The Epic Pumpkin Patch In Southern California With A Corn Maze And Apple Cannon Is A Fun Family Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
CARLSBAD, CA
utdailybeacon.com

Best haunted houses, corn mazes in East Tennessee

You love them, they scare you and it’s the season for them. Here are some of the best haunted houses and corn mazes in the East Tennessee area. A tradition stemming from the 1990s, lots of locals come to this fall, fun-filled destination for good food and a good scare.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIMT

Fright at the Farm offers haunted cannabis maze

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - If you're looking for a creepy-good time Fright at the Farm is bigger than ever offering Minnesota's only haunted cannabis maze. The haunted attraction began at the History Center of Olmsted County. Ted Galaty, owner of Rochester Horror and Willow's Keep Farm, moved the Halloween display to Willow's Keep Farm in 2015.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
manisteenews.com

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch offers autumn fun with flashlight corn maze

The staff at Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch in Midland have proved you don’t need to be scared to have a good time around Halloween. This weekend, the farm hosted its first flashlight corn maze of the year. Adventurers of all ages trekked through the rows of corn on Friday and Saturday...
LIFESTYLE
KYTV

Have an A-MAIZ-ing time at Exeter Corn Maze!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://www.exetercornmaze.com/. Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Head on over to Exeter Corn Maze...
LIFESTYLE
WECT

Visiting Hubb’s Corn Maze? Keep an eye out for a lost teddy bear

CLINTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re visiting Hubb’s Corn Maze this week, keep your eyes peeled for a lost teddy bear. According to the staff at Hubb’s Farm, a little girl is distraught after losing her beloved teddy bear in the Sunflower Patch. “This teddy bear is very important to...
CLINTON, NC
2 On Your Side

Get lost at the Cambria Corn Maze

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — While most autumn attractions around here want you to hang out, this one wants you to get lost. In central Niagara County there's the Cambria Corn Maze, with two more weekends of fun, two mazes for you to navigate. It’s fun, but dress prepared. Niagara County...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WIBW

From corn mazes, turkey legs, to wagon rides, Gary’s Berries has it all

Grantville, Kan. (WIBW) -When the weather starts to cool down and the leaves start to change color--families head to Gary’s Berries to experience all it has to offer. “We’ve got the corn pit that we have moved down south and that is about twice the size this year, lots of families get in it and dig around the corn, our apple cannons, everyone loves to shoot those off apples come out about 400-foot a second and splat on a big target and of course we have jumping pillows, we also have the corn maze and sunflowers are about to mature now but you can still walk out and get pictures,” said Owner Gary Starr.
GRANTVILLE, KS
northernvirginiamag.com

There’s a 10-Acre, Sonic the Hedgehog-Shaped Corn Maze in Berryville

Navigating a corn maze is a fun way to spend a fall afternoon. While you’ll find a whole crop of them around the region, Wayside Farm Fun in Berryville has one of the best (and at ten-acres, it’s also one of the biggest.) Each year, one of their fields is planted with corn in the chosen design–this year, it’s an homage to Sonic the Hedgehog’s thirtieth birthday–and 15,000 guests attempt to solve the easy or the hard version. My family and I visited on opening weekend.
BERRYVILLE, VA
ledgertranscript.com

Haunted corn maze this weekend at Washburn’s Windy Hill Orchard

Washburn’s Windy Hill Orchard in Greenville is opening its annual corn maze for nighttime wanderers in a special two-night event. The maze is open daily during the orchard’s open hours for families to explore, but for those looking for a spookier experience, the orchard is keeping late hours this Friday and Saturday for those who’d like to walk the maze in the dark during its “Monsters in the Maze” event.
GREENVILLE, NH
northernpublicradio.org

In the corn maze, no one can hear you scream | Under Rocks Podcast

Dan Libman is not lost yet in the Jonamac corn maze. Autumn in Illinois means pumpkins, apple cider, and getting lost in corn mazes. The state is home to dozens of value-added agricultural experiences –- a fancy way of saying farmers are making extra money by transforming into one-stop entertainment venues.
MALTA, IL
WATE

Haunted corn maze hosts Halloween wedding for couple

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Creepy clowns and skeletons were the perfect decor for one couple’s wedding when they decided to have their special day on Halloween. “We like the skulls, we like Halloween, we like the dark, and it just seemed perfect,” said Angie Adderholdt. She and her now-husband Chris have known each other for […]
CORRYTON, TN
kptv.com

Get Lost in Art at Topaz Farm’s Corn Maze!

Fall is in full swing, so be sure to make the best of it by stopping by Topaz Farm! For their second season, the farmer’s Kat Topaz and Jim Abeles worked with a Portland-based designer to create a truly dizzying maze that features fun Instagram-worthy artwork from seven local artists! In addition to the corn maze, visitors can pick out a pumpkin, go for a hayride and hang out with the mini pigs, goats, and donkeys. The Kat and Jim are closing out harvest season by adding a spooky twist to the corn maze Halloween weekend along with a bonfire, food, and music. MORE’s Ayo Elise stops by Topaz Farm to see how they’ve been doing since we last saw them and to take on the corn maze!
PORTLAND, OR
tucson.com

Photos: Tomb Town and Terror in the Corn, haunted walks

Sunday, Halloween, is the last night to get your scare on at two of the area's haunted walks. Tomb Town, the neighborhood scare extravaganza courtesy of Keith and Jenny Stewart in their front yard at 8343 N. Wanda Road, is open from 5-10 p.m. on October 31. Admission is a $1 donation to the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank. Terror in the Corn, with three separate haunted walks and other attractions including Zombie Paintball, runs from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday at 9312 W Rillito Village Trail. Admission starts at $25.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Corn mazes near me: 25 corn mazes to explore in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — October means being surrounded by multi-colored leaves, finding fall-flavored treats everywhere, picking and carving pumpkins, and watching spooky movies. If you’re looking to get lost in fall — literally — here are 25 corn mazes to visit around Pennsylvania, listed alphabetically by county. 1. Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse Where: Allegheny County When: […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
manisteenews.com

Lights dim for season of flashlight corn maze events in Midland

Midland area participants lit up Grandma's Pumpkin Patch on Saturday as they walked through the corn maze with flashlights in hand. Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch wrapped it's scheduled flashlight corn maze events this season at the three-acre maze on the farm, which is located at 4277 North Eastman Road in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI

