Grantville, Kan. (WIBW) -When the weather starts to cool down and the leaves start to change color--families head to Gary’s Berries to experience all it has to offer. “We’ve got the corn pit that we have moved down south and that is about twice the size this year, lots of families get in it and dig around the corn, our apple cannons, everyone loves to shoot those off apples come out about 400-foot a second and splat on a big target and of course we have jumping pillows, we also have the corn maze and sunflowers are about to mature now but you can still walk out and get pictures,” said Owner Gary Starr.

GRANTVILLE, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO