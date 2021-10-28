CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Last Night in Soho' shifts gears from comedy to drama to horror

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is it that so many of the happy-sounding hits of the 1960s such as "Downtown" and "Georgy Girl" become sad if you listen to the lyrics?. That dichotomy is addressed in "Last Night in Soho," which starts like one of those upbeat tunes and, having shifted gears a couple of...

www.arcamax.com

Gizmodo

Last Night in Soho

Bloody-Disgusting has two new clips from Last Night in Soho. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy performs a “downtempo” cover of Downtown in a tie-in music video. Yancy Butler contends with killer vines and a family curse in the trailer for The Accursed, available on-demand November 12. Doctor Who. Doctor Who’s thirteenth season...
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE LAST RITE, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, MOTHERLY, NIGHT RAIDERS, NIGHT NIGHT

THE LAST RITE: "Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired U.S. rights to Leroy Kincaide’s THE LAST RITE. The film stars Bethan Waller (Red Bird), Johnny Fleming (Soho), Kit Smith (Echoes), Tara Hoyos – Martinez (Trust), Ian Macnaughton (Monty Python’s Flying Circus), David Kerr (The Crown), Deborah Blake (Billionaire Boy).
metaflix.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: When Nostalgia Bites back

With the epic releases of “Dune” and “The French Dispatch,” Edgar Wright‘s latest horror might fly below your radar. But it shouldn’t. The director boldly takes a step away from comedy to revisit what was once the “epicenter of cool,” as Wright calls SoHo, London in the ’60s. The risks...
Newsday

'Last Night in Soho' review: Visually dazzling, but ultimately disappointing

RATED R (bloody violence) BOTTOM LINE Brilliant visuals help compensate for this horror-thriller’s so-so story. A nostalgic dream turns into a waking nightmare in "Last Night in Soho," the story of a budding fashion designer whose obsession with 1960s Swinging London leads her to a long-ago murder. It’s the latest slice of cinematic razzle-dazzle from one of our greatest pop filmmakers, Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead," "Baby Driver"). Visually, he’s firing on all cylinders here, though his film ultimately promises more than it delivers.
EW.com

Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

New Zealand native Thomasin McKenzie, 21, and London-raised Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, are two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation. Though, if we're splitting hairs, Taylor-Joy is on the cusp of Millennial-hood and Generation Z, while McKenzie is firmly planted in the latter. Birth years aside, both women have been steadily rising in the industry at parallel speeds, and are only now getting the chance to work together.
rue-morgue.com

A few exclusive words from Thomasin McKenzie on “LAST NIGHT IN SOHO”

The actress ventures through a swinging and scary London in Edgar Wright’s eagerly anticipated horror/drama. Following her breakout role in Taiki Waititi’s JOJO RABBIT two years ago, Thomasin McKenzie nabbed roles in two of the highest-profile genre films of 2021. She had a supporting part in M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD, and now she’s front and center in LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, the intoxicating and intense new movie from the director of SHAUN OF THE DEAD, THE WORLD’S END and BABY DRIVER. Scripted by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns and opening this Friday from Focus Features, it casts McKenzie as Eloise, a fashion student in present-day London who finds herself transported back to the city’s ’60s heyday, where she follows an ambitious aspiring singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). As Sandie’s situation becomes increasingly sinister, Eloise becomes caught up in a living nightmare that bleeds over into her reality. RUE MORGUE landed a brief chat with McKenzie to discuss the movie’s shifting tone, its nastier effects and more…
CultureMap Dallas

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is a slow burn of psychological horror

The interesting aspect about nostalgia is that it tends to go in cycles. It generally takes about 20 years for filmmakers to start looking back at a particular decade, such as the 1950s with American Graffiti in 1973, 1960s with Diner in 1982, 1970s with Dazed and Confused in 1993, and the 1980s with multiple properties in the 2000s. Writer/director Edgar Wright has flipped the script on nostalgia with his latest film, Last Night in Soho.
Box Office Mojo

‘Last Night in Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Headline Horror-Filled Halloween Weekend

After a month of $40+ million openings, this Halloween weekend slows things down a bit as it serves up two original horror-ish films, Last Night in Soho from Focus and Antlers from Searchlight. The month of October currently has a cumulative gross of $545 million, and it is set to close out the month as the year’s best yet, topping July’s $582 million cume. This weekend looks quiet compared to the four weekends before it that featured big openings from Venom 2, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, and Dune, and we’re looking at a repeat of last weekend with Dune at number one unless one of the newcomers can over-perform and give Dune a good scare.
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
Morning Journal

Stylish ‘Last Night in Soho’ connects two women decades apart in intriguing, often frustrating horror-thriller | Movie Review

As did his 2017 critical darling and relative box-office hit, “Baby Driver,” filmmaker Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” has style to spare. So slick is this period-fueled psychological horror-thriller we very much want to forgive it its trespasses. The trespasses pile up, unfortunately, and “Soho” becomes quite tedious in one particular stretch.
screenanarchy.com

Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Glorious Dreams, Fractured Nightmares

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith star in a new film by director Edgar Wright. Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
orartswatch.org

Film Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Looks Back in Anger at 1960s London

Nostalgia, the saying goes, ain’t what it used to be. In realms ranging from the political to the pandemical to the personal, the urge to Make Things Great Again is increasingly tempered with the realization that maybe Things Weren’t Really That Great to begin with. (This, in turn, seems to stiffen the backs of those with an emotional or financial interest in looking backwards, but I digress…)
Decider

‘Last Night in Soho’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy’s Greatest Horror Hits

Anya Taylor-Joy’s most iconic role that’s not Beth Harmon? Puritanic teen-turned-devil worshipping witch Thomasin in the cult hit The Witch. Robert Eggers’s psychological horror film follows a family of early American settlers who are cast out of their Puritan community and find themselves struggling to survive in a farm on the edge of a vast wilderness. A missing baby, a black goat, and creepy things all converge to pull Thomasin away from her family and into the thrall of actual witchcraft.
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
Cinema Blend

After Old And Last Night In Soho, Thomasin McKenzie Reflects On Her Bloody And Sweaty Year In Horror Movies

Thomasin McKenzie is very much a star on the rise, having earned raves for her performances in Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit in the last few years – but 2021 has been a particularly standout period for her in the horror genre. This past summer she had a central role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, and just in time for Halloween this weekend movie-fans will be able to see her in Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho. Reflecting on these projects, the New Zealand-born actor feels that her experiences making them weren’t all that different than her time making dramas… though there certainly was more sweating and fake blood in the mix.
