Joyce Muniz returns to Pets Recordings this week with the release of her ‘Flashes On The Floor’ EP. You can hear the track, ‘Mindcraft’, below. The Brazilian DJ and producer follows her 2020 debut for the label, ‘Glass Mistress’, with four more cuts of bouncing house music that balance vibrancy and melody with a light dose of tech toughness. The EP also comes paired with a collaboration with Chicago’s Alinka, and a remix from Fouk.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO